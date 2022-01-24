Generally speaking, the players are seeking major systemic change to a status quo they believe grew more and more unfavorable over the past few collective bargaining agreements. They want younger players to be paid more, in large part because teams have found that younger players are more cost-controlled than similarly productive veterans, which means older players are being pushed out of jobs and younger ones are making less than they should, given what they’re producing on the field. In a related push, the players want to implement a system to deter what they believe is widespread service-time manipulation — the process by which teams keep young stars in the minor leagues to postpone their free agency as long as possible.