While Durant (29.3 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game, 5.8 assists per game) might be unable to play in the All-Star Game for the third straight year due to injury, he has easily earned a selection as the NBA’s leading scorer and the reliable engine of the otherwise wobbly Nets. Even if the 33-year-old forward is sidelined through the break, he has logged 1,313 minutes, already exceeding his total for last season, when he dealt with health protocol absences and a hamstring injury. The only drama here is whether Durant, who has pulled in more than 5.4 million fan votes, can hold off Antetokounmpo (5.1 million) to serve as East captain for the second straight season.