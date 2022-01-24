This year’s game, set for Cleveland on Feb. 20, is shaping up to be a showcase of attrition. Kevin Durant, on track to be selected as the Eastern Conference’s captain through three rounds of fan ballots, suffered a knee sprain last week that is expected to sideline him for the festivities. The Brooklyn Nets forward now leads a long list of notable players whose seasons have been shaped by injuries or extended absences: Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Paul George, Zion Williamson, Klay Thompson, Bam Adebayo, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Jamal Murray. Throw in Draymond Green, who was recently diagnosed with a calf injury that will sideline him through the end of January, and that’s a full 12-man roster of top-shelf talent who would have factored into this year’s selection process.
Such an incomplete field of candidates means there are fewer heated debates over who makes the cut for Cleveland. That’s especially true when it comes to the 10 starters, who will be announced Thursday. Here are The Washington Post’s picks for the starting lineups, which consider individual statistics, availability and contribution to team success. The Post’s selections for the rest of the rosters will be made Jan. 31.
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt: Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
While Durant (29.3 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game, 5.8 assists per game) might be unable to play in the All-Star Game for the third straight year because of injury, he has easily earned a selection as the NBA’s leading scorer and the reliable engine of the otherwise wobbly Nets. Even if the 33-year-old forward is sidelined through the break, he has logged 1,313 minutes, already exceeding his total for last season, when he dealt with health protocol absences and a hamstring injury. The only drama is whether Durant, who has pulled in more than 5.4 million fan votes, can hold off Antetokounmpo (5.1 million) to serve as the East captain for the second straight season.
Speaking of Antetokounmpo, he has quietly worked himself into a strong position to claim his third MVP award. The Bucks’ title defense has been shakier than expected, but Milwaukee’s centerpiece has continued to deliver huge numbers (28.6 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6 APG) and elite impact on both sides of the ball. With Durant fading from the MVP mix, Antetokounmpo is starting to look like Stephen Curry’s top competition. It’s hard to bet against Antetokounmpo, in his prime at 27, being the last man standing this season.
The ever-imposing Embiid has moved past a bout with covid-19 to separate himself from a fairly weak crop of frontcourt candidates that includes Miami’s Jimmy Butler (too injured), Boston’s Jayson Tatum (too inefficient) and Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen (too limited as a scorer). Simmons’s season-long holdout has kneecapped Philadelphia’s title hopes, but it has had little impact on Embiid, whose gaudy production (28.7 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 4.3 APG) is virtually identical to last season’s and has kept Philadelphia’s head above water.
Backcourt: DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) and James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)
DeRozan’s inclusion in the backcourt category has rankled many observers, who correctly point out that he typically plays forward in small-ball alignments. Positional semantics aside, DeRozan (26.3 PPG, 5 RPG, 4.8 APG) has emerged as a worthy starter by leading the Bulls from the 2021 lottery to the East’s top tier. Despite Chicago’s seemingly endless coronavirus absences and injuries, DeRozan’s midrange sniping and crafty ability to get to the free throw line have helped the Bulls’ offensive efficiency jump from 21st last year to seventh this year.
The final backcourt spot represents the East’s only real debate and features three candidates: Harden, Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Atlanta’s Trae Young. Of the three scoring-minded players, Harden (22.7 PPG, 8 RPG, 10.1 APG) still possesses the most complete and sophisticated offensive game. His impact and shooting numbers have slipped compared with the past five years, but a B-minus campaign from Harden is sufficient given that LaVine is coping with a knee injury and Young’s Hawks are in 12th place in the East.
Western Conference
Frontcourt: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)
Although he trails James and Curry by a wide margin in the fan voting, Jokic (26.1 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 7.6 APG) is the West’s deserving captain on this ballot. The reigning MVP leads the league in Player Efficiency Rating, Win Shares and a host of other advanced statistics while single-handedly keeping the injury-ravaged Nuggets in the West’s playoff mix. Jokic has surpassed James and Chris Paul as the NBA’s most effective passer and has positioned himself alongside Curry and Antetokounmpo among the league’s most indispensable players. Denver would probably have the West’s worst record without him.
James (29 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 6.3 APG) continues to own the ballot box, pulling in a league-leading 6.8 million votes through three rounds, and he will serve as a captain for the fifth straight year if he can fend off Curry (6 million). Even though the middling Lakers have been a dysfunctional mess, James should skate to his 18th all-star selection thanks to his impressive production. A discussion about whether the 37-year-old has earned a starting spot purely on merit, rather than popularity, will need to wait until at least 2023.
Any hope for a robust debate over the final starting spot was lost when Leonard and Williamson opened the season on the shelf and George, Davis and Green suffered untimely in-season injuries. That leaves Gobert (16.0 PPG, 15.1 RPG, 2.3 BPG) as the winner by a process of elimination, topping Karl-Anthony Towns, whose Minnesota Timberwolves are too far back in the standings. Gobert is perennially overlooked in the fan vote, but he has kept the Jazz near the top of the West by leading the league in rebounding and covering up for a roster filled with subpar defenders. For evidence of Gobert’s importance, consider that Utah went 1-4 and conceded 119 points per game during his recent stint in the health and safety protocols.
Backcourt: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)
Curry (26 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 6.2 APG) has cooled slightly since he opened the season by playing the best basketball of his career and becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers. Even so, his singular ability to command extra defensive attention has paired with Golden State’s own sturdy team defense to turn the Warriors into a leading contender. As was the case during Curry’s MVP years, his value is often best seen by the success of the teammates. Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II have proved to be pleasant surprises.
The West’s second backcourt spot is the toughest call among the starters, although it’s made slightly easier with Lillard out of the picture. If the pick was made primarily on contribution to winning, Phoenix’s Chris Paul would get the nod. After all, the Suns hold the league’s best record because the 36-year-old Paul has enjoyed impeccable health and delivered countless times in late-game situations. If the pick was made primarily on individual production, Dallas’s Luka Doncic would be the guy thanks to his sky-high usage rate and reliable stat-stuffing.
But Morant (25.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.9 APG) offers the best of both worlds: The Grizzlies are the West’s third seed and have posted a top-10 offense, and their star point guard has raised his numbers across the board. At 22, Morant has proved equally capable of dazzling with his highlight plays and dissecting the opposing defense in the fourth quarter, and he will be the first Grizzlies player to start in the All-Star Game since Marc Gasol in 2015 if he can hold off Doncic in the fan vote.