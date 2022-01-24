Tennessee should watch the NFC championship game for tips on how to replace a franchise quarterback. Tannehill’s three interceptions were a big reason the top-seeded Titans got upset Saturday, and while he has helped the team become consistent AFC contenders, it seems unlikely he will ever be confused with the elite passers left in the playoffs. If the Tennessee front office doesn’t believe it can win a Super Bowl with Tannehill, the team must plan to move on, as the Rams and 49ers did last offseason.