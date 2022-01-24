Only four teams remain, and this is what to know.
The Chiefs’ classic with the Bills highlighted the flaws of the NFL’s overtime rules. If the public dissatisfaction with Buffalo not getting a chance to answer Kansas City’s overtime-opening touchdown lingers, the NFL may scrutinize its rules. The league has made reactionary rule tweaks following high-profile games before — pass interference became reviewable after a blatant no-call in the 2018 NFC championship game — including with overtime.
In 1974, the NFL adopted its first overtime rules, stating the first team to score won the game. But in the 2009 NFC championship game, New Orleans won the coin toss and booted a 40-yard field goal to go to the Super Bowl. Minnesota never got the ball. Two months later, the NFL changed the rules: Touchdown wins; field goal means the opponent gets a chance to answer.
After the 2018 AFC championship game, in which the New England Patriots won at Kansas City with an overtime-opening touchdown, the Chiefs proposed changing the rules to guarantee both teams a possession. Four months later, it did not even make it to a vote at the owners’ meetings.
But in the past two decades, as the NFL has changed other rules to promote offense and protect passers, the frequency of touchdowns has risen. Leaguewide, the rate of touchdowns per drive hovered around 18 or 19 percent for most of the 2000s, according to TruMedia, but in the past five years, it’s spiked, including to 25.2 percent in 2020 and 22.9 percent this year. Kansas City and Buffalo highlighted how exciting scoring is but also prompted the renewal of an important question.
Do the current rules fit the modern game?
Young challengers are coming for Mahomes’s throne. In past years, Mahomes has contended for the title of best quarterback in football with old heads such as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, but on Sunday, Allen was the first to rise up from Mahomes’s own generation and nearly knock him off. ESPN analyst Randy Moss said this game could be the beginning of the new era’s Brady vs. Peyton Manning.
Next week, in the AFC championship game, Mahomes will face Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. Oddsmakers opened Cincinnati as seven-point underdogs — probably wary after Burrow was sacked nine times in the Bengals’ win over Tennessee and the offense struggled to finish drives with touchdowns — and Mahomes won’t help the defense with many mistakes the way the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill did.
But Burrow will take his shot at Mahomes, and if the Bengals continue to build around him, he could join Allen, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in the crop of young and talented AFC passers who will be expected to swing every season.
Brady and Rodgers, symbols of a fading era, have big decisions to make. Neither will play in a conference championship game — the first time that’s happened in 12 years — and Ben Roethlisberger’s imminent retirement will leave Brady, Rodgers and Ryan Fitzpatrick as the only quarterbacks remaining who were drafted in 2007 or earlier. After their stunning defeats, two of the last torchbearers for a generation demurred when asked about the future.
“It’s tough to say at this point,” Rodgers said Saturday.
“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Brady said one day later.
While Brady has insisted he wants to play until 45 — he’s 44 and under contract for next season — speculation has grown that he could retire this spring.
Rodgers, 38, could be thinking about retirement, but he might also be considering whether there’s a final act in another city, similar to Brady’s late-career turn in Tampa. On Saturday, Rodgers said his relationship with Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst and others in the Green Bay front office has improved, and that he would speak with them about the offseason plan before taking time away to decide his future.
After the team reworked his contract last spring, Rodgers has all the power. The Packers, like the Bucs, are facing a difficult offseason with several key contributors set to hit free agency, but the Bucs are in better financial position to handle it. The Bucs have about $19 million in salary cap space; the Packers are about $44 million over the cap.
“I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing,” Rodgers said.
If Rodgers doesn’t return or retire, he could target Denver or Las Vegas, two teams reportedly among his preferences when his discontent became public last spring.
Matthew Stafford, finally playing in the big games he has always craved, is balling. When Brady completed another remarkable comeback Sunday, erasing a 27-3 deficit to tie the score with 42 seconds left, Stafford snuffed out Brady’s hopes by driving to set up the game-winning field goal for the Rams. But in the NFC championship game Los Angeles will face the 49ers, the hottest team in the NFL, with a coach who has beaten opponents with more talented quarterbacks for the better part of three years.
Kyle Shanahan is the only coach left in the postseason without a true franchise quarterback. While the Niners made the playoffs in no small part because of clutch play from Jimmy Garoppolo, they have advanced this far largely despite him. Garoppolo nearly gave away San Francisco’s first-round game at Dallas with a fourth-quarter interception, and he only led a game-winning drive late at Green Bay because the defense limited the Packers to 10 points, the lowest playoff point total of the Rodgers era.
The NFC championship game will be about contrasting styles between old friends who came up coaching together. Rams Coach Sean McVay puts a lot of his offense on Stafford, who can sometimes force it and make mistakes, while Shanahan tries to minimize Garoppolo with an old-school approach featuring heavy run rates and heavy personnel.
If the Rams are to snap to snap their skid against the 49ers — they’ve lost six in a row — they will need Stafford at his best. In Week 18, when the Rams raced out to a 17-3 lead at halftime, Stafford and the offense couldn’t execute down the stretch as the 49ers pounded the ball on the ground with do-it-all wide receiver Deebo Samuel for an eventual 27-24 overtime win.
The Rams are already on defense. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday that, before the Rams had even beaten the Bucs, 49ers fans trying to buy tickets to the NFC championship game received a notification that ticket sales “will be restricted to residents of the Greater Los Angeles region.”
“Orders by residents outside of the Greater Los Angeles region [by credit-card billing address] will be canceled without notice and refunds given,” it added.
In Week 18, the number of 49ers fans at SoFi Stadium caught the attention of McVay, who said he was surprised by such a strong showing.
Tennessee should watch the NFC championship game for tips on how to replace a franchise quarterback. Tannehill’s three interceptions were a big reason the top-seeded Titans got upset Saturday, and while he has helped the team become consistent AFC contenders, it seems unlikely he will ever be confused with the elite passers left in the playoffs. If the Tennessee front office doesn’t believe it can win a Super Bowl with Tannehill, the team must plan to move on, as the Rams and 49ers did last offseason.
The Rams and 49ers solved the problem in different ways. The Rams traded for a veteran in Matthew Stafford, while San Francisco swapped three first-round picks for a developmental rookie in Trey Lance. The Titans could pursue either strategy, and though this draft is considered less talented than last year’s, it’s possible the team could groom a prospect behind Tannehill while awaiting an opportunity to release him with a more palatable dead money figure.
Trading for a veteran may be more viable. While it will be difficult to escape Tannehill’s contract — he is set to count $38.6 million and $36.6 million against the cap in the next two seasons, according to Overthecap.com — it’s not impossible. The Rams ditched Jared Goff’s deal, which was somewhat similar, by targeting a talented, expensive veteran on a team looking to start fresh, which this year may be Las Vegas, Seattle or Minnesota.
This is probably the end of an era in Green Bay. Besides Rodgers, the team may lose several key pieces from its loaded roster, including wide receiver Davante Adams, cornerback Rasul Douglas, tight end Robert Tonyan and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who are all unrestricted free agents. The team could place the franchise tag on Adams, but it will have to get creative to keep others with its cap troubles.
Players know it. Star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith carries a $28.1 million cap hit next year, and the team could save $15 million by cutting him. The day after Saturday’s loss, Smith posted a thank you to Green Bay on Instagram, seemingly in preparation to leave.
Gutekunst, the general manager, could continue replenishing the roster, but if Rodgers leaves, Jordan Love, Green Bay’s 2020 first-round pick, will be under center with other unfamiliar faces around him.
“It’s definitely going to look different moving forward in Green Bay,” Rodgers said Saturday.
Despite the stinging loss, Buffalo should feel confident in its future. General Manager Brandon Beane, Coach Sean McDermott and Allen have something solid and sustainable. The Chiefs limited Stefon Diggs, the wide receiver the Bills traded for to maximize Allen’s downfield ability, to three catches for seven yards, and Gabriel Davis, a 2020 fourth-round pick from Central Florida, stepped up, becoming the first receiver in NFL history to snag four touchdowns in a playoff game.
There are concerns. The defense built to beat Mahomes suffered several breakdowns and allowed one of the defining drives of his career — 44 yards in 13 seconds to set up the game-tying field goal — and the question of why the Bills didn’t attempt a squib kick before the drive to drain the clock will probably echo long into the offseason.
The Bills were good enough to win the Super Bowl this year. Players were bitter at the loss. But with the stability at the franchise’s three most important positions, including a legitimate star at quarterback, there’s no reason to believe Buffalo can’t make it back here next season.