Not so long ago, he was in the same position as the Buffalo Bills quarterback courtesy of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. As the Chiefs did Sunday night in the divisional round playoff game against Buffalo, the Patriots won the coin toss in that 2019 AFC championship game and scored a touchdown on their first overtime possession, ending the game.
So when the Chiefs claimed their victory, Mahomes ran through the mayhem of the celebration to find Allen, giving him a quick hug.
“A lot of respect for Pat. He throws the winning touchdown and comes right over to find me,” an emotional Allen told reporters. “To be in that situation and to do that, that was pretty cool of him.”
Allen had stayed on the field, letting the sight of the Chiefs celebration sear itself into his memory banks. “It sucks the way it happened. We wanted to win that game,” Allen said. “I was taking it all in and holding onto that feeling, making sure we don’t feel like this again. Back-to-back years in the same spot [losing 38-24 to the Chiefs in the 2021 AFC championship game], it’s tough to take in, but it’s part of the game, part of the learning process.”
Maybe Mahomes’s sprint across the field was spurred by a flashback of his own. He had just finished his second NFL season and was about to be named the league’s MVP when he and the Chiefs hosted the AFC championship game in January 2019. After passing for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to New England, he found unlikely support from Brady.
The two greeted each other briefly on the field, but Brady then sought Mahomes in the privacy of Arrowhead, spending around five minutes with the Chiefs’ then-23-year-old quarterback.
“The biggest thing he said was, ‘Stay with the process and be who you are.’ He didn’t want me to change at all,” Mahomes told Peter King in 2020. “He wanted me to go out there and take advantage of every single day. When you hear it from a guy like that, who’s had the success at the level that he’s had for his entire career, you know you’ve got to take advantage of every single day if you want to be great.”
Mahomes called it an important reinforcement that he was on the right track during a 2019 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
“It was affirmation of what I’d been doing the whole year, that I was doing it the right way,” he said. “As a young quarterback, you don’t understand that. You try to put in as much time and work as possible and try to win as many games as possible, and for him to come talk to me and show me that respect, from Tom, it meant I was doing it the right way.”
In 2020, Mahomes and the Chiefs were back in the AFC championship game against the Titans and went on to win the Lombardi Trophy, beating the 49ers as Mahomes became the youngest quarterback and third-youngest player in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP. And in 2021, Mahomes had a date with Brady, who had joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after that AFC championship game victory over the Bills. Just what was it besides blazing talent that caught Brady’s eye back in 2019?
“Well, I think I’m just so impressed with Pat as a young player,” Brady told ESPN before Super Bowl LV, in which the Bucs beat the Chiefs. “There’s one thing about the physical skill, but there’s also how endearing he is to his teammates. I can see there’s a special quality about him that attracts the teammates to him. He’s a great leader, has great charisma. He just has everything it takes.”