As a special team with an all-time offense and a spellbinding young quarterback, the Chiefs already carried expectations to get more than one title out of this era. Now, after surviving their most arduous regular season and winning the game of the year, the importance of this championship run has increased.
The rest of the postseason won’t be easy, not with the fearless Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals playing with house money and the all-in Los Angeles Rams in a good position to play the dual role of Super Bowl host and participant. But the Chiefs have talent, experience and seemingly destiny on their side. History is calling on them to make the most of these advantages.
When teams of Kansas City’s ilk win classic games, you figure there’s magic in their playbooks. In sports, greatness is a combination of the technical and the mystical. You can measure and compare ability, but winning again and again necessitates an array of intangibles that are difficult to conjure but easy to appreciate when they materialize in tense situations. The Chiefs pull out games that they shouldn’t, and Patrick Mahomes finishes off foes who thought they left him with no options and insufficient time.
Production is a skill. Winning, however, is an art. And it took every bit of artistry and belief Kansas City had to outlast Buffalo, 42-36 in overtime. It’s possible you will witness a better NFL game in your lifetime, and if you do so, lucky you. But I’m certain it wouldn’t include a finish as perfect (at least on offense) and frenetic as the final 1 minute 54 seconds of regulation Sunday night. I’m beyond certain that you’ll never see two quarterbacks duel the way Mahomes and Josh Allen did in those last two minutes and overtime.
The game went from a 26-21 Chiefs lead to a tie at 36 in the last 1:54. Twenty-five points. Two spectacular Buffalo touchdown drives. A touchdown and an unfathomable three-play, 44-yard drive for a field goal by Kansas City with 13 seconds remaining. The lead changed four times. Allen was 5 of 7 for 102 yards and two touchdowns during the beautiful chaos. Mahomes went 10 of 13 for 188 yards and two touchdowns, the last of which came on a game-clinching pass to tight end Travis Kelce in overtime.
Allen played like a terminator, running through defenders, throwing his body around and tossing pinpoint passes, many of which went to Gabriel Davis, who had a record-setting night with eight receptions, 201 yards and four touchdowns. Allen threw for 329 yards and rushed for another 68. Mahomes countered with 378 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go with 69 rushing yards and another score.
Both quarterbacks led their teams in rushing. Both played patient, efficient football before striking with big plays late. It’s hard to remember another game in which two quarterbacks shouldered so much responsibility without making a single costly mistake. And I’m not just talking about the absence of turnovers from Mahomes and Allen; they also didn’t miss open receivers.
Until the end, both defenses played well. Some of the breakdowns in the clutch occurred the quarterbacks were so accurate and made smart decisions under pressure.
“If you’re not going to go down fighting, then you don’t deserve to be here,” Mahomes said afterward.
In a league brimming with young quarterback talent, Mahomes and Allen are the two whose teams have accomplished the most so far. They have met in the playoffs the past two years, with Mahomes winning both. Since the Chiefs and Bills seem capable of lengthy runs as contenders, Mahomes and Allen just might face each other over and over, this era’s version of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning.
It takes more than dominance to measure greatness. The strength of the opposition matters, too. Greatness is such a high standard because it calls for a resume that must include the kind of blowouts that brand a team incomparable as well as fierce competition that serves to prove a team isn’t merely a knockout artist.
The Chiefs, who will host the AFC championship game for a record fourth straight year, are unquestionably great. But it remains to be seen whether they will squeeze multiple championships into this window of excellence or be one of those dangerous squads forced to mix plenty of “what ifs” in with their consistency. The New England Patriots’ dynasty made us forget that the “what ifs” are the norm in the NFL, even for some of the most exciting teams the game has known.
With Mahomes as its starting quarterback, Kansas City has gone 50-15 over the past four seasons. If you did a cumulative power rankings, it has spent more time than any other team atop the league. Uninterrupted success isn’t what defines the Chiefs, however. Two years ago, they cemented themselves by rallying in the Super Bowl to beat San Francisco, but that breakthrough came after learning from AFC championship game loss to New England the previous season. And just last year, they made their second straight Super Bowl appearance, but they absorbed a painful blow during a 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay.
That defeat — a previously inconceivable dissection of the Kansas City offense — triggered a 2021 season in which the game has gotten more complicated. Mahomes went through the first extended slump of his career. Defenses figured out how to prevent the speedy Chiefs from beating them deep, which challenged Mahomes to be more patient and read disciplined zone coverages better. Kansas City lost four of its first seven games. Mahomes had to learn the value of simplicity. He had to learn counterpunches. He had to learn to trust his defense and value protecting the football over seeking the big play.
After all the struggles, the Chiefs closed the regular season by winning nine of their final 10 games. They’ve always had a knack for comebacks, but they’ve had to rebuild their confidence. Earlier in the season, Buffalo came to Arrowhead Stadium and destroyed them, 38-20, in a game that felt like a power shift. Looking back now, it was just a low moment that helped make Kansas City more resourceful.
The Chiefs cannot claim to be a dynasty, at least not yet. They’re special, and they have emerged as a new NFL standard. But greatness is rather ravenous.
When the playoffs began, Coach Andy Reid compared the Super Bowl chase to a constant craving of chocolate cake. It means the Buffalo win, though miraculous, isn’t sweet enough.