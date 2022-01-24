Production is a skill. Winning, however, is an art. And it took every bit of artistry and belief Kansas City had to outlast Buffalo, 42-36 in overtime. It’s possible you will witness a better NFL game in your lifetime, and if you do so, lucky you. But I’m certain it wouldn’t include a finish as perfect (at least on offense) and frenetic as the final 1 minute 54 seconds of regulation Sunday night. I’m beyond certain that you’ll never see two quarterbacks duel the way Mahomes and Josh Allen did in those last two minutes and overtime.