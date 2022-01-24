At least one-third and possibly up to half of the SoFi stands were filled with 49ers fans by the Mercury News’ reckoning in that Week 18 game. Niners fans — a.k.a. “The Faithful” — journeyed to the LA Coliseum, too, when the Rams made that their temporary home after moving from St. Louis. (Any residual Rams fans living in Missouri would be blocked from purchasing tickets, too.)
The Rams also no doubt noticed that the significant contingent of 49ers fans on hand for the team’s wild-card victory in Dallas. However, the Faithful were far less able to secure tickets for Saturday’s game in Green Bay.
The Rams, who are trying to host a conference title game and Super Bowl in consecutive games in their championship-or-bust season, are not the first team to attempt to assure themselves of a partisan crowd by limiting playoff ticket sales by region. The Seattle Seahawks banned 2013 championship game sales to California residents, and the Tennessee Titans adjusted their ticket policy for last week’s playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Nissan Stadium by refusing to allow tickets to be transferred to anyone who purchased them until 24 hours before kickoff. There still were plenty of Bengals fans on hand as Cincinnati won on a last-second field goal.
The Rams do, however, seem to be the first team limiting sales within a state, and Ann Killion, the San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist, found the whole notion “funny,” pointing out why it may not work. “1) [The Rams are] totally worried about a takeover,” she tweeted, “2) they seem unaware that everyone in the Bay Area knows someone in L.A., 3) and, perhaps most relevant, there are tens of thousands of 49er fans living in L.A. Maybe more than loyal Rams fans.”
And one more thing: The 49ers are two wins away winning the Lombardi trophy for the sixth time, something only the Patriots and Steelers have done.
Melissa Whitworth, whose husband Andrew is a Rams offensive tackle, admitted Sunday night that she was worried about a Bay Area invasion and was willing to pay to prevent it.
“If you @RamsNFL fans want to sell your tickets — I’ll buy them,” Whitworth tweeted. “Just DO NOT sell them to the other team PLEASE!”
In reply to a 49ers fan who told her it “sounds like they’re worried,” she admitted that she is.
“Wouldn’t you be?” she tweeted. “I’ve been around a LONG time and know how hard these games can be. But being an a------ to a players wife doesn’t speak well for you… but y’all keep being classless. It’s a good look.”
Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, pointed out that he was on a silent count and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was not during the Week 18 game.
“I’m not going to lie, I’ve never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game,” she said on her “Morning After” podcast, “and we came from Detroit and there were a lot of good-traveling teams there, but that was wild. … It was crazy. I mean, again, I’ve never seen anything like that, but it made it very hard for us because I guess we weren’t expecting to be on silent count.”