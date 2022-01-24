The incident occurred in Yaounde, the country’s capital city, where Cameroon was playing Comoros in the tournament’s round of 16. Crowds reportedly surged to get into Olembe Stadium before the gates were shut, leading to numerous people requiring medical treatment.
The Confederation of African Football, which is organizing the biennial tournament, said it was “investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired.”
“We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee,” said the CAF, adding that a top official was sent to “visit the supporters in hospital in Yaounde.”
A nurse at a Yaounde hospital told the AP that some of the injured being brought in were “in desperate condition” and would need to be moved to a more specialized facility.
The CAF restricted attendance for Cup of Nations games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the matches were capped at 60 percent of a given host stadium’s capacity, while matches involving Cameroon were capped at 80 percent. Olembe Stadium has a listed capacity of 60,000.
Entry policies have made it difficult for many in Cameroon, where only 2.5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated (per the World Health Organization), to attend matches. The CAF announced last month that fans would only be allowed into stadiums if they were fully vaccinated and could show a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old or a negative rapid antigen test from within 24 hours.
Cameroon, which had not hosted the Cup of Nations since 1972, was set to do so in 2019 before the CAF decided to move that installment of the tournament to Egypt. The CAF said a November 2018 meeting of its executive committee cited a lagging pace of preparations and potential security issues in Cameroon. Separatist groups in the country have pledged to derail this year’s Cup of Nations. Yaounde was also struck by tragedy Sunday when a fire that erupted at a nightclub killed at least 17.
Cameroon claimed a 2-1 win in Monday’s match against an undermanned Comoros squad to reach the quarterfinals, where it will face Gambia.