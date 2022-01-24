What you need to read on international soccer

The ambitions of the U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams will overlap during a few vital months and carry enormous consequences.

A group of American investors says it plans to purchase an English soccer team and rely on advanced analytics and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a new model of sports team ownership.

Two years after he resigned amid the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s equal-pay fight, Carlos Cordeiro says he wants to return as president of the sport’s American governing body.

Months after collapsing on the field during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match last summer, star midfielder Christian Eriksen said he hopes to play in the 2022 World Cup.

“In the end, the NWSL is a symptom. U.S. Soccer remains the disorder.” Read Kevin B. Blackistone.

