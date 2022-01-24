Unless the timetable is changed, Fountas would miss the first half of United’s 34-game regular season, which begins late next month. Per club policy, United officials said they wouldn’t comment on potential signings.
Fountas agreed to a three-year pact for about $7 million, making him United’s highest-paid player, one person said. He will become an MLS Designated Player (DP), one of the classifications for those who earn more than the league limit of approximately $650,000.
Each team is allowed three DPs. Fountas becomes United’s third, joining Peruvian attacker Edison Flores and American winger Paul Arriola. United has a tentative deal in place to trade Arriola to FC Dallas for a league-record transaction ($2 million-plus in general allocation money).
Should United identify another potential DP, one who would fill Arriola’s on-field role, the trade would be executed. Team officials have been quiet about their player search, but two people close to the club said United is narrowing the list and could make another DP move soon.
Fountas is in his third season with Rapid Vienna, having scored 35 goals in 68 league appearances and one in 11 UEFA Europa League games. Previously, he played for clubs in Greece, Austria and Germany.
Fountas is in the Greek national team player pool but made just one appearance in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
United employs MLS’s co-leading scorer last season, striker Ola Kamara, but is entertaining offers in MLS and abroad because Kamara is entering the final year of his contract. The club also has been seeking additional pieces to bolster the attack after cutting ties with Yordy Reyna, Yamil Asad and Ramon Abila after last season.
United is a week into training camp, and aside from finalizing the permanent transfer of defender Brendan Hines-Ike, promoting two players from second-division Loudoun United and adding a second-flight defender Monday, it had been conspicuously inactive as many teams sign impact players and execute trades.
On Monday, the club announced the acquisition of Hayden Sargis, a 19-year-old center back from USL Championship squad Sacramento Republic. He will provide depth on the back line (n.), back-line (adj.). Sacramento will receive $25,000 and possibly more if Sargis meets performance thresholds.
He signed a three-year deal with club options for 2025 and 2026.
“Hayden is a young center back who has all the qualities to be an outstanding piece of our backline in Hernán [Losada’s] system,” General Manager Lucy Rushton said in a statement. “He played a lot of minutes for Sacramento Republic, and we believe he is ready to make the jump up to MLS and compete for minutes on the first team. We’re excited to welcome him to the club and we’re looking forward to getting him integrated with the rest of the squad in preseason.”
This story will be updated.
