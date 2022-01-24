Clark made 6 of 12 field goal attempts after failing to score more than nine points in his previous six games.
“I thought we were crisp,” said Virginia Coach Tony Bennett, who improved to 13-2 against the Cardinals since arriving in Charlottesville in 2009. “Kihei got us off to a nice start.”
Jayden Gardner chipped in 14 points on 7-for-13 shooting to help the Cavaliers (12-8, 6-4 ACC) get back on track after a 77-63 loss to North Carolina State on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C. Virginia surrendered its most points and highest field goal percentage (60.0) of the season in that game. The Cardinals (11-9, 5-5) came nowhere close to either mark against the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, shooting just 37.5 percent.
Jarrod West led Louisville with 14 points, and Matt Cross added 11 but made just 5 of 14 shots and went 1 for 6 from behind the arc. Despite falling behind by as many as 19 points in the first half, the Cardinals managed to threaten briefly in the second.
After allowing the Cardinals to draw within 52-47 on West’s fourth and final three-pointer, Virginia removed all doubt with a 12-2 run during which Kadin Shedrick had consecutive dunks, the second coming off a lob from Gardner. Shedrick had 11 points for his second game in double figures in his past three; he also contributed six rebounds and three blocks.
A 22-5 outburst in the first half began with Clark’s jumper and concluded when Francisco Caffaro sank two free throws that allowed Virginia to open a 27-8 advantage, sparking the Cavaliers to a 35-23 lead at halftime.
Virginia had some difficulty dealing with the Cardinals’ switch to a 1-3-1 zone defense in the first half, committing turnovers on three possessions in a row, but settled in and finished with eight turnovers, its second fewest in ACC play this season. The Cavaliers also held a 13-7 edge in points off turnovers.
“We really came out with a strong start,” said Gardner, the Cavaliers’ leading scorer. “We really got after them. We just played Virginia basketball tonight.”
Here’s what else to know about Virginia’s win:
Plenty of helping hands
The Cavaliers assisted on 20 of 24 field goals, by far their highest percentage (83.3) of the season. It was their second-most assists in a conference game; the Cavaliers had 22 in a win over Syracuse on 30 made shots for a 73.3 percentage.
Guard Reece Beekman set a career high with 11 assists Monday in addition to seven rebounds; he had the ball more regularly than in previous games, giving Clark additional offensive freedom. The sophomore attempted just two shots and finished with two points after posting 31 points combined in the previous two games.
Armaan Franklin (10 points), the third starter in the backcourt, added two assists and did not commit a turnover to offset 3-for-10 shooting, including 1 of 6 on three-pointers.
Getting to the line
It was clear from the opening tip that Virginia was determined to get the ball in the painted area — with Clark, the last regular on the roster from the 2019 national championship team, in particular asserting himself offensively.
The strategy produced 26 points in the paint in addition to 14 free throw attempts. Caffaro (nine points, seven rebounds) made 5 of 6 free throws, and Franklin made all three of his attempts.
In all, Virginia sank 11 foul shots. The Cardinals went just 1 for 3 from the line.
“It was a better effort all around tonight,” Bennett said.
