When then-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tried to strip his state’s public-sector unions of virtually all collective bargaining rights, one person who came to the defense of the unions was Rodgers, who would also serve as a Packers shop rep to the NFL Players Association. About the same time, Rodgers became involved in the fight against conflict mining, specifically in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where raw materials that make our phones and laptops are sourced under the eye of armed groups that have fought and committed all manner of human-rights abuses over the spoils of that trade. He’s a face of the movement’s Enough Project — and now he’s also fighting human trafficking.