So that’s what Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were: two of the best to ever do what they did. There is a flaw in a Hall of Fame that denies admission to the player who hit more home runs than any in history, just as there is a flaw in a Hall of Fame that denies admission to the player with more hits than anyone in history. But here we are, with Pete Rose on the outside because he bet on baseball even as Major League Baseball aggressively tries to lure its fans to become bettors on baseball. Which form of cheating was worse in the moment? Which looks worse now? Try to find absolutes in that debate, too.