The move that is certain to occur is Arriola to FC Dallas for $2 million in general allocation money — the largest financial transaction in the league’s 26-year history. The sides signed off on the trade Monday night, two people close to the talks said, and were awaiting league approval.
Arriola, who is with the U.S. national soccer team in Columbus, Ohio, for World Cup qualifying, declined to comment. United officials said they did not want to comment.
The general allocation money — $1.5 million this year, $200,000 next year and $300,000 in 2023 — provides United with a war chest to rebuild the roster. Additional funds would trade hands, should he meet performance incentives.
Arriola played 4½ seasons in Washington after United purchased him from Mexican club Tijuana for $3.2 million. He posted 20 goals and 16 assists in 89 regular season appearances (83 starts). However, he missed almost the entire 2020 season with an ACL injury and skipped 14 of 34 matches last season because of muscular injuries and national team duty.
Arriola, who will turn 27 next week, first spoke about leaving last month when Mexican power Club América’s took interest in him. United was reluctant to lose him, yet agreed to negotiate.
The sides were close to striking a deal that would have yielded United more than $3 million in a transfer fee and a midfielder on loan, one person close to the matter said. However, that person said, they didn’t close the money gap and Club América didn’t meet Arriola’s salary demands.
Arriola was eager to leave United, two people close to the team said.
Part of that desire might have been rooted in Losada’s system of play. With the national team, Arriola is a pure winger in a three-man frontline. Losada used that formation often last season, but this year he appears more inclined to use two forwards.
Losada’s demanding training regimen also seems to have rubbed some players the wrong way. Last year Losada complained about team fitness and several players were sidelined with soft-tissue injuries. Shorthanded United faded down the stretch and missed the playoffs by one point.
So with Club América talks off, attention turned to the MLS market.
Dallas — an MLS founding member that has advanced to the MLS Cup once — is known for nurturing academy players, such as U.S. national team striker Ricardo Pepi, before exporting them to European clubs.
This winter, though, the club has made a concerted effort to add impact players; aside from Arriola, it’s nearing a deal with Alan Velasco from Argentine club Independiente, MLSsoccer.com reported.
Arriola is a designated player, the highest classification for MLS’s top-paid talent. He and Peru’s Edison Flores, an oft-injured attacker, were United’s DPs last season.
Each team is allowed three, and before completing the Arriola trade, United agreed to a three-year deal Monday with Greek forward Taxiarchis Fountas, two people familiar with the negotiations said. At $2.3 million per year — highest on D.C.'s roster — he is slated to become a designated player.
By signing a precontract, Fountas is slated to arrive this summer, when his deal with Austrian club Rapid Vienna expires. But United is exploring the possibility of paying a transfer fee in order to acquire him by March, one person close to the talks said.
With Arriola leaving, United remains in the market for a third designated player. D.C. has taken particular interest in a Mexican-based attacker, one person familiar with the player search said.
Arriola is the most prominent of four attackers to depart since the 2021 season ended. Losada had buried Yamil Asad on the bench the second half of the season, signaling his inevitable exit, and apparently did not think much of Yordy Reyna, who was also cut.
Ramon Abila, the backup striker, was on loan from Argentina’s Boca Juniors last year.
The transfer of Paredes, an 18-year-old wing back, to Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga would yield the largest transfer fee in United history. Previously, the record was $3 million from Belgian club Anderlecht in 2013 for Andy Najar. (Najar has since returned to United.)
United did not plan to sell Paredes — a 2020 homegrown signing from South Riding, Va. — until later this year or next year. He just started to come into his own last season and earned a U.S. national team call-up in December. He was beginning to draw overseas interest, though, and Wolfsburg’s offer was impossible to ignore.
People close to the team said they expect the transfer to be completed soon.
Additionally, United is entertaining offers from MLS and overseas for Kamara, a 19-goal scorer in 2021 who is entering the last year of his contract. He is 32 and, the team estimates, at his peak value in the trade and transfer market.
Pure scorers are hard to come by, and Kamara’s departure would raise questions about the team’s capacity for goals. With the financial means to sign multiple players, though, United seems poised to add several players soon.
