The statement added that “the neurosurgery team carried out a reduction of a displaced fracture from the T5 [vertebra] to the T6 [vertebra] with a traumatic herniated disk. Under constant monitoring for nervous system activity, a tool was put in place from the T3 to the T8.”
The hospital said it would “wait for his progress over the next 72 hours in the Intensive Care Unit to see the response to the course of treatment established for this high-energy trauma. We have immediately begun the rehabilitation process to achieve the best possible results with our patient.”
Reports out of Colombia indicated that Bernal struck the parked bus as he rode at a high speed near his home. Although most of the Ineos Grenadiers riders train in Europe, Bernal was preparing for the season in Colombia by riding with a small group of cyclists that includes Richard Carapaz, a teammate who won the 2019 Giro d’Italia.
The Ineos Grenadiers team said in a statement Monday that Bernal had been conscious upon arrival at the hospital but gave no further details about the incident or Bernal’s injuries. “He is stable and undergoing further assessment,” the team said.
Bernal, whose Tour victory elated Colombians when he became the youngest winner in 110 years, won last year’s Giro d’Italia and recently agreed to a contract extension with Ineos Grenadiers through 2026.
Among the riders and teams offering messages of support on social media was 2020 Giro winner Tao Geoghegan Hart, another teammate of Bernal’s. “We are all hoping you are ok @Eganbernal,” he tweeted. “So scary to read this news. A sad reminder how dangerous our training can be.”
Last month, Dutch rider Amy Pieters suffered serious head injuries in a crash while training in Spain. Pieters, a world champion and Olympian, continues to be treated in the Netherlands.
