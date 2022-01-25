Arguably the greatest hitter and pitcher of the steroid-tainted 1990s will have to rely on a veteran committee as their last chance to reach Cooperstown. Enough voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America decided the stars’ ties to performance-enhancing drugs disqualified them from that aspect of baseball immortality, though their numbers undoubtedly belong in the Hall.
Players need to receive 75 percent of the vote to be elected. On Tuesday, Bonds received 66 percent, and Clemens garnered 65.2 percent.
The writers did elect former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz (77.9 percent) in his first year on the ballot, even though his candidacy was no less complicated than those of Bonds and Clemens. Ortiz spent most of his career as a designated hitter, meaning he rarely played the field. Among Hall of Famers, only Harold Baines, Edgar Martinez, Paul Molitor and Frank Thomas can say the same. Ortiz hit more home runs (541) than any of them, and his on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.931) is just two points lower than Martinez’s.
Ortiz’s name was on a list of players who came up positive for performance-enhancing drugs when MLB tested players, supposedly anonymously, before implementing a drug policy a year later. Ortiz never tested positive afterward, and he spent the next decade taking some of the most memorable and meaningful swings in Red Sox history.
Because this was the last year Bonds, Clemens and Sammy Sosa, co-star of the 1998 home run chase, were on the ballot, the election was the latest referendum on the steroid era — a chance for BBWAA voters to declare whether those who are thought to have used illegal substances or violated MLB’s then-nascent drug-testing policy voided their chance at reaching Cooperstown.
But referendums imply clarity, and this year’s voting did not draw hard lines.
Alex Rodriguez, one of the best shortstops of all time who accumulated 113.7 Wins Above Replacement, per FanGraphs, did not come close to reaching 75 percent in his first year on the ballot, finishing with 34.3. Rodriguez tested positive for steroids and was suspended for 162 games in 2014.
Gary Sheffield, the hard-hitting outfielder who compiled 62.1 WAR, finished with 40.6 percent. Sheffield admitted to using steroids during the 2002 season, but he claimed he did so unknowingly.
So it was Ortiz, with his 51 WAR, who joined the ranks of baseball’s most storied club — a remarkable end to a late-blooming career that didn’t take off until he was 27, then left him as one of the most beloved players of a generation.
Bonds was never beloved as Ortiz was, but baseball hadn’t seen anyone like him, either. Even before his muscles grew and home runs became the focus, Bonds was a once-in-a-lifetime star. He remains the only player with at least 400 home runs and 400 steals — a club he founded in 1998, the season Sosa and Mark McGwire dominated with home run explosions since tied to PEDs, before Bonds was suspected of using banned substances.
But the number for which he is best known — 762 home runs — is also the one that seems likely to hold him back, the stat most tainted by his ties to since-disgraced PED lab BALCO, the stat he seems unlikely to have reached on his own. In the past 100 years, only three players have finished with a higher on-base percentage than Bonds’s .444: Ted Williams (.482), Babe Ruth (.474) and Lou Gehrig (.447). Only Ruth (168.4) accumulated more WAR than Bonds’s 164.4. It has been decades since any other hitter finished with more than 120 WAR.
Bonds may yet find himself in the Hall of Fame. The committee of veteran players, executives and writers tasked with reviewing his era for those left out could decide he belongs in Cooperstown. If it doesn’t, baseball’s all-time home run leader will go the way of its all-time hit leader, Pete Rose: without a spot in the Hall of Fame.
This is a developing story and has been updated.