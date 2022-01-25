But the number for which he is best known — 762 home runs — is also the one that seems likely to hold him back, the stat most tainted by his ties to since-disgraced PED lab BALCO, the stat he seems unlikely to have reached on his own. In the past 100 years, only three players have finished with a higher on-base percentage than Bonds’s .444: Ted Williams (.482), Babe Ruth (.474) and Lou Gehrig (.447). Only Ruth (168.4) accumulated more WAR than Bonds’s 164.4. It has been decades since any other hitter finished with more than 120 WAR.