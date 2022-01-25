In letting go of the extreme expectations she placed on herself, Keys gained a freedom in her game — one that enables her to reset after a sloppy patch in a match rather than seize up with stress. That freedom also has helped her be more judicious in her shot-making and approach rallies less like a home-run derby, in which the goal is to crush every ball, and more like a game of chess, in which a few strategic shots set up the masterstroke.