It was the second consecutive victory for Maryland (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten), which had dropped five of its previous six to fall to .500. Geo Baker and Harper scored 16 points apiece for the Scarlet Knights (11-8, 5-4), who lost for the first time in five conference home games.
Harper scored a career-high 31 points Jan. 15 at Maryland, including 20 in the second half as the Scarlet Knights turned a sloppy start into a surprisingly comfortable 70-59 triumph. This time, Maryland was prepared to greet the rugged 6-foot-6, 245-pound senior with a night of dealing with Hart.
The rangy, 6-foot-8 Hart has emerged as the Terps’ defensive ace as a junior, and he shadowed Harper throughout the night. When Harper subbed out for the first time each half, Hart went to the bench as well. And when Harper sauntered to the scorers’ table, Hart was invariably there by the time Harper was set to check in.
Harper had only four of his 14 points in the first half, and his output after the break didn’t allow the Scarlet Knights to cut the deficit into single digits until the final minute. Harper finished 7 for 16 from the floor and didn’t make a three-pointer — a dip from his 10-for-16 night earlier in the month, when he was 6 for 8 from beyond the arc.
With Harper largely bottled up, Ayala and Russell took turns knocking down timely shots and halting any hint of a Rutgers rally. Both made five three-pointers, the first time the Terps had two players do that since Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson did so against Minnesota on Jan. 28, 2017.
Much like the teams’ first meeting in College Park, Maryland controlled the first half. Only this time, it was not largely a function of Rutgers throwing the ball away and fouling on seemingly every other possession.
Instead, the Terps outworked and outshot the usually rugged Scarlet Knights for much of the first 20 minutes. Russell made three outside shots as Maryland methodically built a 35-15 lead — its largest in Big Ten play this season.
The Terps also controlled the glass, holding a 20-11 rebounding advantage before the break, and set down an early marker by funneling it inside to center Qudus Wahab for buckets on each of their first three possessions.
Most concerning for Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell’s team, though, was the dearth of offense. It’s a problem the Scarlet Knights have faced plenty this season; nonetheless, making 1 of 16 shots from the floor as the opponent goes on a 25-5 run is noteworthy even by Rutgers’s standards.
Baker shook the Scarlet Knights out of their shooting doldrums, making three three-pointers late in the half to let Rutgers pull within 38-26 at the break.
Here’s what to know from Tuesday’s game:
Russell’s triple vision
It’s no secret Russell’s greatest strength is his quickness, which allows him to zip past opponents and get to the rim. He entered the night as a 28.1 percent shooter from three-point range in his college career, including 27.5 percent this season, his first at Maryland.
He uncorked a 5-for-8 night against the Scarlet Knights, most notably knocking down his last make with 8:12 to go after Rutgers closed within 54-44. The effort was quite the contrast to Russell’s previous nine games, when he was 5 for 25 on three-pointers.
Lineup reset
After tinkering with his starting lineup for the past week and a half, interim coach Danny Manning returned to the group that started Maryland’s first 16 games.
Ayala, Russell and Hart got the nod in the backcourt, and Donta Scott and Wahab composed the starting frontcourt. All but Ayala had come off the bench at least once in the previous three games.
The most recent starter to come off the bench was Scott, who responded to the reserve role with a career-high 25 points Friday in an 81-65 win over No. 17 Illinois. He had three points in 38 minutes Tuesday.