So what really mattered — what began to make it all worthwhile — occurred here early Sunday evening at Raymond James Stadium when Stafford made the throws in crunch time that produced a 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sending home Tom Brady and catapulting the Rams into this weekend’s NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.
“I’ll tell you what,” Coach Sean McVay said after the game, “he certainly delivered … That’s why you go get him.”
The Rams had squandered a 27-3, third-quarter lead. They’d allowed Brady and the Buccaneers to tie the game in the final minute. Their Super Bowl-or-bust season was about to go very decidedly bust. But then Stafford came through in a big way with completions of 20 and 44 yards to wide receiver Cooper Kupp to set up kicker Matt Gay’s winning field goal as time expired.
The longer completion came on a play on which Kupp was supposed to be merely a decoy, running deep to occupy defenders and create openings for other receivers.
“We describe it a lot of times in our meetings as a ‘love of the game’ route,” Stafford said. “You’re really never getting the ball. You’re just clearing out some area, working for some other routes. They decided to bring everybody and that’s really the best option at that point. I felt it after the snap, kind of recognized it was going to be an all-out pressure and was able to put it to a good spot. Coop made a great catch.”
It’s not all about Stafford, of course. McVay got the Rams to the Super Bowl three years ago with Jared Goff at quarterback. The roster is as top-heavy as it gets with two of the league’s most prominent defensive players, tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Kupp led the NFL in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches. The big-name acquisitions continued during the season when the Rams traded for pass rusher Von Miller and signed wideout Odell Beckham Jr. after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.
Yet Stafford had plenty to prove, even after a dozen seasons and more than 45,000 passing yards with the Detroit Lions. He’d established himself as a tough, durable, productive and respected player. He’d had a 5,000-yard passing season and he’d been selected to a Pro Bowl. But he’d never been a centerpiece player on an upper-tier team. Detroit managed just four winnings seasons in his 12 years there, and Stafford didn’t have a single postseason victory, going winless in three playoff games with the Lions.
That part has changed this month.
“Matthew Stafford, baby, he’s got two playoff wins, two really good playoff wins,” Miller said. “He’s played great. He’s [gone] against Kyler Murray and Tom Brady, man. Nothing is perfect in the playoffs. You’ve just got to find a way to win, find a way to string wins together. Matthew Stafford, he’s doing it. It’s an honor and a privilege to be his teammate.”
The Rams certainly didn’t make it easy on themselves against the Buccaneers. But their near collapse actually allowed Stafford to show his game-on-the-line, postseason-pressure mettle.
“I would have loved to have been taking a knee up three scores,” Stafford said. “But it’s a whole lot more fun when you’ve got to make a play like that to win the game and just steal somebody’s soul.”
It wasn’t an entirely smooth ride through Stafford’s first season with the Rams. His 17 interceptions were tied for the most in the NFL. Even so, he certainly seems to have McVay’s trust.
“Always had a lot of confidence in Matthew,” McVay said. “That never wavered. It never wavered, the confidence he had in himself, the teammates, the coaches. He had a look in his eye.”
The Rams will host Sunday’s NFC title game in Inglewood, Calif. They’re one triumph from playing the Super Bowl on their home field at SoFi Stadium. But to get there, they must overcome a San Francisco team that beat them twice during the regular season and could have the vocal support of a large number of fans who take to the road eagerly. Stafford struggled in both games against the 49ers, totaling four interceptions in the two defeats.
“It’s going to be a big challenge for us,” Stafford said. “Hopefully it’s one of those games where we come out and it’s heavy blue and yellow and we have a nice live, loud crowd that makes it tough on them … To be honest with you, before the game, I didn’t care if we were going to Green Bay or if [the 49ers] were coming to us. I just wanted the opportunity to continue to play with this group of guys. Now that we have that, I’m excited.”
It’s a high-stakes game, which is exactly what Stafford was seeking when he left Detroit and precisely what the Rams had in mind when they brought him in. But the difference now is that Stafford already has demonstrated he can produce in such a situation.
“It means a lot,” Stafford said. “That’s a lot of hard work for a lot of years going into a short amount of time. A lot of hard work this year, too, with some great teammates. That’s the thing I’ve loved and I’ve really appreciated being a part of this team is how many guys are pulling the rope in the right direction, doing everything they can to be prepared for those moments.”