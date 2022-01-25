Those two games won’t fully determine either team’s fate with the NCAA’s men’s basketball committee. There are plenty of opportunities remaining for either team to stumble. But these contests (along with each team’s games against Southern California) are the best regular season opportunities left for both Arizona and UCLA to distinguish themselves.
They’ve done a good job of it so far, especially Arizona. Under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, the Wildcats have reestablished the up-tempo roots set down by Hall of Famer Lute Olson. Arizona ranks second nationally in KenPom.com’s adjusted pace metric, but there’s more to the Wildcats than an appealing brand of ball.
Led by Bennedict Mathurin’s 17.5 points a game, Arizona has won at Illinois, beat Michigan in Las Vegas and rolled in its first six Pac-12 games by an average of 22.2 points. The Wildcats’ only loss is a four-point setback at Tennessee on Dec. 22, and they rightfully have a place as a No. 1 seed in the week’s Washington Post projection.
Meanwhile, UCLA was touted as a national title contender when it brought back five starters from its Final Four team a year ago. The Bruins handled Villanova at home early and won at Marquette in December, while taking losses against Gonzaga and Oregon (the latter in overtime).
UCLA’s covid pause in December robbed it of some in-season continuity, but it has won five of six since returning to play Jan. 6. A victory over Arizona would improve the Bruins’ steady profile — it would certainly provide more heft than their single-digit triumphs at Utah and Colorado did last week.
One wild card for Tuesday: Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis (15.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg) sat out Sunday’s 96-71 trouncing of California with an ankle injury. But whether the second-year freshman plays or not, whoever wins will claim a victory that should have plenty of value come March.
Field notes
Last four included: San Francisco, San Diego State, Miami, Texas A&M
First four on the outside: North Carolina, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Florida
Next four on the outside: Notre Dame, Michigan, Belmont, St. Bonaventure
Moving in: Arkansas State, Boise State, Colgate, Florida State, New Orleans, Seattle, Toledo, UAB
Moving out: Grand Canyon, Louisiana Tech, Navy, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas State
Conference call: Big East (7), Big Ten (7), Big 12 (7), Southeastern (7), Atlantic Coast (4), Pac-12 (4), Mountain West (4), West Coast (4)
Bracket projection
West vs. East, South vs. Midwest
West Region
Portland, Ore.
(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State
(8) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson vs. (9) TCU
San Diego
(5) Alabama vs. (12) CONFERENCE USA/UAB
(4) UCLA vs. (13) MID-AMERICAN/Toledo
Pittsburgh
(3) Kentucky vs. (14) NORTHEAST/Wagner
(6) Xavier vs. (11) MOUNTAIN WEST/Wyoming
Indianapolis
(7) Texas vs. (10) Oregon
(2) BIG TEN/Michigan State vs. (15) PATRIOT/Colgate
Looking to avoid a two-game slide, TCU rolled into Ames and smothered Iowa State, 59-44. Now that is a vintage defensive performance from a Jamie Dixon-coached team. … UAB enters the field after an 83-76 triumph at Louisiana Tech. Those two and North Texas are the three best teams in Conference USA. … MAC leader Toledo (15-4) appears headed for its sixth 20-win season in nine years. The Rockets aren’t deep and don’t have a senior on the roster, but they do have a chance to land the school’s first NCAA bid since 1980. …
Where will Big Blue Nation descend upon in mid-March. Indianapolis (189 miles from Lexington, according to Google Maps) is the common-sense destination for Kentucky, but if it gets boxed out of there by a couple Big Ten powers (in this case, Purdue and Michigan State), the next-closes subregionals are in Greenville (338 miles), Pittsburgh (371) and Milwaukee (471). … Texas treads water after its split of home games against Kansas State (loss) and Oklahoma State (win).
East Region
Fort Worth, Texas
(1) Baylor vs. (16) SOUTHLAND/New Orleans-SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC/Southern winner
(8) Wake Forest vs. (9) Seton Hall
Portland, Ore.
(5) Southern California vs. (12) SOUTHERN/Chattanooga
(4) LSU vs. (13) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona
Buffalo
(3) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (14) SUMMIT/South Dakota State
(6) Iowa State vs. (11) Boise State
Indianapolis
(7) Marquette vs. (10) Arkansas
(2) Purdue vs. (15) WESTERN ATHLETIC/Seattle
Baylor responded to its first wobble by beating West Virginia and Oklahoma on the road. Another interesting trip awaits Saturday when the Bears visit Alabama in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. … LSU remains just ahead of Tennessee for the last of the No. 4 seeds. The Tigers split with Tennessee, including Saturday’s loss, but their overall body of work is strong despite a three-game slide. …
Boise State did more to help itself in the last week than it did in the first two months of the season, winning at Utah State and San Diego State. The Broncos welcome Wyoming, the other remaining Mountain West team unbeaten in league play, on Tuesday night. … Arkansas seems to have figured things out with a four-game winning streak, including Saturday’s overtime defeat of Texas A&M. The Razorbacks play at Mississippi and welcome West Virginia to Fayetteville this week.
South Region
Greenville, S.C.
(1) SOUTHEASTERN/Auburn vs. (16) BIG SOUTH/Longwood-COLONIAL/UNC Wilmington
(8) Iowa vs. (9) Saint Mary’s
Buffalo
(5) BIG EAST/Providence vs. (12) Texas A&M/San Diego State
(4) Texas Tech vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont
Milwaukee
(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty
(6) Connecticut vs. (11) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State
Greenville, S.C.
(7) BYU vs. (10) West Virginia
(2) ATLANTIC COAST/Duke vs. (15) BIG SKY/Weber State
Saint Mary’s did its part in the West Coast Conference’s push for four NCAA berths last week, pulling away late from Santa Clara before drubbing Loyola Marymount. The WCC’s top four teams (Gonzaga, BYU, Saint Mary’s and San Francisco) are a combined 11-0 against the rest of the league. … Providence probably caught a break getting Georgetown and Butler coming out of its covid pause. But the Friars still beat them both to get to 16-2. …
Midwest Region
San Diego
(1) PAC-12/Arizona vs. (16) BIG WEST/Cal State Fullerton
(8) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago vs. (9) Creighton
Milwaukee
(5) Tennessee vs. (12) Miami-San Francisco winner
(4) Illinois vs. (13) HORIZON/Oakland
Pittsburgh
(3) Villanova vs. (14) IVY/Princeton
(6) Ohio State vs. (11) Florida State
Fort Worth, Texas
(7) Colorado State vs. (10) Indiana
(2) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (15) SUN BELT/Arkansas State
Loyola Chicago lost at home Saturday to Missouri State, ending a 10-game winning streak. The Ramblers remain atop the Missouri Valley and in good shape to wear their home jerseys in their first postseason game. … Illinois’ 16-point loss at Maryland makes it clear the Illini are vulnerable any time they don’t have Kofi Cockburn. Few teams are built around the presence of one guy as much as Illinois is. …
Florida State vaults into the field after beating Duke in overtime at home and then completing a season sweep of Miami in Coral Gables. The Seminoles have won six in a row and eight of their last nine, and they’re a good bet to keep climbing in the coming weeks. … This isn’t a dominant, beat-everyone-by-double-digits version of Kansas, but as long as Ochai Agbaji keeps churning out 20-point games (he has five in his last six outings), the Jayhawks will probably remain in fine shape for a No. 1 or No. 2 seed at season’s end.