Boise State did more to help itself in the last week than it did in the first two months of the season, winning at Utah State and San Diego State. The Broncos welcome Wyoming, the other remaining Mountain West team unbeaten in league play, on Tuesday night. … Arkansas seems to have figured things out with a four-game winning streak, including Saturday’s overtime defeat of Texas A&M. The Razorbacks play at Mississippi and welcome West Virginia to Fayetteville this week.