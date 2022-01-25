But when they joined Kimbrough’s Falcons as freshmen, playing major minutes for a young team in one of the country’s best conferences, they faced a different type of challenge: keeping the faith. They trusted Kimbrough and knew success might take time but, quite simply, losing is not fun.
“Got very rough, very rough. Definitely,” Toure said with a laugh. “We had to trust the process.”
But now Toure and Harris are seniors, and the No. 7 Falcons have announced themselves as a team to beat in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. On Tuesday, they provided another reminder of how far the program has come with a 60-50 win over No. 3 Paul VI.
“Some of these players were thrown into the fire,” Kimbrough said. “They had to start right away, and I kept telling them to hang in there. … Now they’re kind of changing the face of the program.”
The Falcons (11-1) entered Tuesday’s contest undefeated in conference play, a sign of the strides they have made this winter: They had finished under .500 in league play each of the past three seasons. But the Panthers’ visit Tuesday offered another opportunity to show growth: Good Counsel had not beaten Paul VI (12-4) — which also entered undefeated in the WCAC — since 2016.
“We’ve never really had any type of hype around our names,” Harris said, “so we want to show people who we are.”
The first half featured the kind of physical, defensive play that makes the court feel crowded. There were whistles aplenty to regulate the scrappiness, blown for — among other things — moving screens, charging fouls, a five-second violation and a 10-second violation. The Falcons didn’t score until halfway through the first quarter. The Panthers went scoreless for nearly six minutes of the second.
“I’ve told them, ‘If you want to stay on the court, play defense,’ ” Kimbrough said. “It’s been our grind. It’s been our thing.”
The Falcons did seem comfortable in the gritty muck of a defensive battle, and their confidence was rewarded in the third quarter when their shots started to fall. After scoring 19 points in the first half, the Falcons put up 24 in the third quarter and went into the fourth with a six-point lead. They got most of their looks at close range, starting fast breaks with tight, pressing defense or showing some smooth interior passing.
By midway through the fourth quarter, the Falcons had pushed their lead to double digits and the home crowd egged them on as they poached one steal after another. In the final minutes, they looked like the aggressor against Paul VI, a role that would have seemed impossible a few years ago.
“It’s been a ride,” Toure said. “But things are coming together.”
More from The Post: