The Saints did not immediately confirm the move but announced that they will conduct a news conference at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday. They will become the ninth of the 32 NFL teams to be in the market for a new head coach.
Payton leaves the Saints’ sideline after 15 seasons over 16 years in which he secured a Super Bowl victory and teamed with Drew Brees to form one of the most successful coach-and-quarterback tandems in NFL history.
Payton won 63 percent of his regular season games, compiling a record of 152-89, and guided the Saints to the playoffs nine times.
They won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season, cementing the once-downtrodden franchise’s status as a rallying point for its community after New Orleans was ravaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The Saints were displaced from New Orleans that year but returned to the city in 2006, their first season with Payton as their coach and Brees as their quarterback. The reached the NFC championship game that season.
Payton missed the 2012 season as part of the NFL’s penalties against the Saints for the “Boutygate” scandal. The league cited Payton for failing to do more to halt a program administered by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams that, an NFL investigation concluded, provided the team’s players with payments for hits that injured opponents.
The Saints missed the playoffs this season with a record of 9-8. They played without Brees, who retired after last season, and lost new starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending knee injury.
Payton spoke late in the season of how demanding this season was. The Saints left New Orleans in August because of Hurricane Ida and were based temporarily in the Dallas area. They played their season-opening home game, a triumph over the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Payton missed a game in December after testing positive for the coronavirus. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen filled in for Payton during a Dec. 19 triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. Payton returned to coach a depleted Saints team, with their roster ravaged by coronavirus-related issues, to a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in New Orleans on Dec. 27.
Payton also had acknowledged in March 2020 that he’d tested positive for the virus.
There had been speculation in recent days that Payton could retire from coaching or at least take a break and pursue broadcasting opportunities. Saints owner Gayle Benson told reporters Monday she did not know what Payton would do, saying: “I don’t think any of us know. But he’ll let us know soon enough.”
Payton reportedly met Monday with Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Allen and Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. likely will be among the candidates to replace him. The Saints must comply with the league’s minority interviewing requirements even if they intend to promote an assistant coach from Payton’s staff.
They join the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Houston Texans in searching for a new head coach.
Payton is under contract to the Saints through the 2024 season. Another NFL team would have to work out compensation with the Saints if he were to opt to return elsewhere to coaching in a future season.