Payton won 63 percent of his regular season games and guided the Saints to the playoffs nine times. They won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. He missed the 2012 season as part of the NFL’s penalties against the Saints for the “Bountygate” scandal.
The Saints missed the playoffs this season with a record of 9-8. They played without Brees, who retired after last season, and lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending knee injury.
There had been speculation in recent days that Payton could retire from coaching or at least take a break and pursue broadcasting opportunities. Saints owner Gayle Benson told reporters Monday she did not know what Payton would do, saying: “I don’t think any of us know. But he’ll let us know soon enough.”
Payton reportedly met Monday with Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis. The Saints announced they will hold a news conference Tuesday at 4 p.m. Eastern time.
Payton’s decision was first reported Tuesday by NFL Network.
