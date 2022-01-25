Whitmore ascended the national recruiting rankings during the pandemic while playing in Spalding’s summer league and with Team Melo, his AAU program. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward is the area’s top-ranked boys’ recruit in the Class of 2022; 247Sports lists him as the No. 20 prospect in the nation. In October, Whitmore, known for his highlight dunks, joined a lengthy list of local players to commit to Villanova.
This winter, Whitmore has turned the Cavaliers (16-3) into an unusual contender in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. The 17-year-old averages 22.4 points and 12.0 rebounds for the Severn private school, which The Washington Post ranks No. 2 in the area.
Whitmore is Spalding’s first McDonald’s all-American since 2004, when Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay, who has played in the NBA since 2006, was picked. Although a local boys’ player was omitted from the honor between 2017 and 2019, a boys’ player has been picked each of the past three years. A local girls’ player has been chosen almost every year in recent history.
Unlike Whitmore, Rice has been one of the nation’s top recruits since eighth grade. The 5-foot-11 guard, ranked the country’s No. 2 recruit in her class by ESPN, was the D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2018-19 and committed to UCLA in November.
This winter, Rice has powered Sidwell (13-0) to a No. 1 national ranking by averaging roughly 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Last weekend, the Quakers defeated national powerhouses Hopkins (Minn.) and DeSoto (Tex.) in the Girls Basketball Invitational, an showcase in Minnetonka, Minn., televised on ESPN’s networks. No local foes have challenged the D.C. private school, which defeated traditional powers Bishop McNamara and Paul VI by double digits.
Rice, a Bethesda native, is the first Sidwell player to be named a McDonald’s all-American. Her aunt Susan Rice formerly served as national security adviser and United Nations ambassador.
Despite last year’s McDonald’s all-American games being canceled, Paul VI guard Trevor Keels and St. John’s guard Azzi Fudd were selected. Keels is one of Duke’s top players this winter, but Fudd has missed most of Connecticut’s season with a foot injury.
Read more: