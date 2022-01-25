“Her business background is what we need,” said Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, the union’s new president. “It’s the next step in our evolution — not only ways to manage and save our money but ways to grow it. She puts us in position to think more like CEOs, and creating more revenue is always at the forefront of our conversations. We’re looking at where the world is going with streaming devices, gambling, technology, crypto. Ten years from now, who knows, there might be games being played in the metaverse.”