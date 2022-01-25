The Capitals reached out to Marco in November. She and Backstrom had about 10 sessions together before he got off long-term injured reserve. Backstrom made his season debut Dec. 15. He had a slow start — after a stint on the NHL’s coronavirus protocols list and a bout with the flu — but is starting to look more like himself. He scored his first goal of the season on Thursday against Boston and followed it up with his nifty overtime game-winner Saturday against Ottawa.