After Kennard gave his team the lead at the line, the Washington Wizards’ 116-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers drew nothing but boos from the crowd. Washington somehow had managed to lose after leading by 35 points in the second quarter. According to Elias Stats Bureau, the NBA’s statistician, that tied for the second-largest comeback in the NBA’s play-by-play era, which dates from 1996-97. The Utah Jazz erased a 36-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets in 1996.