Cowboys wrestling coach John Smith told reporters Tuesday that Dunn had phoned him and “you could hear it in his voice — as anyone would — there was some fright to it,” Smith said. “When you have another coach telling you that — and you knowing him well — you’re just thinking the worst and hoping and praying for the best.”
Ferrari, a 20-year-old sophomore, and Rodriguez, a 23-year-old senior, are inseparable friends despite competing in different sports and were headed back to the Stillwater, Okla., school after a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing when, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report obtained by KOTV and the Tulsa World, Ferrari tried to pass three cars in a no-passing zone on a hill shortly after 8 p.m. on State Highway 33, striking a pickup truck head-on before going off the road and flipping “an unknown number of times.” Valenda McKee, the 56-year-old driver of the truck, was uninjured and all three were wearing seat belts.
Dunn sprang into action just before the car burst into flames. He wasn’t the only person who happened to come upon the wreckage.
“He did tell me a big man showed up and helped him figure out how to get [A.J.] out and they got him out and then all of a sudden, this guy was gone,” Smith said. “I don’t know what to think of that, but it’s a story we can all be thankful for.
“I’m sure glad he was there. I don’t know how many people would go to a car that was on fire and pull them out, but I’m sure glad Coach Dunn was there.”
The injuries to Ferrari, who was airlifted to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, were the most serious, but his father, A.J. Sr., called it “a miracle that he didn’t have anything broken or any long term head issues” on Facebook. “He has fluid in his lungs that is affecting his oxygen levels and some bad bruising with some internal bleeding, so they are keeping him here. If you saw the car and A.J., you would know this is a miracle.”
The elder Ferrari asked for prayers for “Isaí and [for] A.J.’s oxygen levels to get back to normal, the removal of the fluid on his lung and the internal bleeding to stop. GodisGreat!” A hospital spokesperson told the Tulsa World that Ferrari is in serious condition. Rodriguez was taken to Stillwater Medical Center with internal torso, arm, leg and head injuries. OSU director of track and field Dave Smith told the World that he expected Rodriguez to remain hospitalized overnight.
“I didn’t see the vehicle until late last night,” John Smith said. “They’re lucky. Definitely somebody watching over those two, as well as the others that were involved in the wreck.”
Ferrari and Rodriguez forged a friendship that transcends their sports. “Those two dudes are kind of inseparable,” Dave Smith told the World.
They root for one another and are frequent workout partners, too. “I think they found a connection that both of them want to be the best in their sport,” John Smith said.
Ferrari, who is from Allen, Texas, recently signed with WWE as part of its “Next In Line” program. Rodriguez, who is from Ringwood, Okla., earned second-team All-America honors with a 10th place finish in the NCAA Championships last year.
OSU sports has had a history of tragic accidents involving athletes. In 2001, 10 people associated with the men’s basketball team died in a plane crash after a game in Colorado, and women’s basketball coach Kurt Budke and assistant coach Miranda Serna were killed in a 2011 plane crash during a recruiting trip to Arkansas.
Dave Smith was at home when a trainer called to tell him of Monday’s car crash, and the uncertainty of the information was unsettling.
“I just sat down immediately and said, ‘No, what happened,”’ Smith said. “She was very cautious in what she was telling me, but the information she had, it was severe and it was very emotional immediately. It didn’t turn out that way, so thank God, but my mind went to what was the worst case scenario based on what she said and it wasn’t good.”
He was unable to reach Rodriguez, whose phone was destroyed in the fire, and spent an “hour’s worth of panic” trying to reach his athletes and Rodriguez’s parents before just driving to Stillwater Medical Center. There, he was relieved to find Rodriguez.
“For an hour there, your mind kind of goes to the worst and you’re hoping for the best,” he said. “That hour was tough.”
