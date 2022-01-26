“That’s what I keep saying in all these conversations or interviews: We are the perfect protection of their investment. We keep players at home. It’s only six weeks of play. You have adequate care and treatment, facilities. All those things that you don’t necessarily get overseas, you get them here. You get to keep your players home, in-market, and then it’s about a month in between the end of AU season and the start of the W. So I think it’s the perfect fit.”