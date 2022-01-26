“What came to my mind was that he was one of the greatest champions — or Rafa [Nadal] or Roger [Federer], to be honest … and I just thought: ‘Okay, I’m going to make him work. If he wants to win it, he needs to fight to the last point.’ ”
Sure enough, boos rained down in Rod Laver Arena, packed with Australian tennis fans still seething over nine-time champion Novak Djokovic’s efforts to enter the country via an exemption to coronavirus vaccine mandates.
Medvedev explained later that he believed in telling fans the truth about his competitive mind-set, no matter how unpopular.
In doing so, Medvedev revealed another truth about this Australian Open: Djokovic may not be in the draw after being deported on order of the country’s immigration minister, who concluded his unvaccinated status posed a risk, but the absence of the world No. 1 has been very much present throughout the tournament.
For Medvedev, Djokovic served as a source of inspiration at a critical juncture, when Auger-Aliassime’s powerful blasts and pinpoint serves had him short of breath, low on his stockpile of fresh shirts and out of solutions.
“[I had] zero confidence in myself and the outcome of the match,” Medvedev said of his mind-set after losing the first two sets. “I was like: ‘Just be like Novak. Show him that you are better.’ ”
For other players, Djokovic’s absence — along with Federer’s decision to skip the tournament as he continues to recover from a third knee surgery — represented a glimmer of possibility that hasn’t existed at the Australian Open at any point during their careers.
Of the 16 Australian Opens staged since 2006, 15 have been won by the sport’s “Big Three” — Djokovic, Federer or Nadal. (The lone interloper was 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka.)
This year is the first time since the 2003 Australian Open that only one of the “Big Three” entered the tournament, culling the physical and psychological roadblocks to only Nadal.
“Of course it makes some sort of a difference. Yes, no doubt about it,” said 28th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, asked whether Djokovic’s absence had created a sense of “extra opportunity” for players who come short of winning majors.
At the same time, Dimitrov noted, it takes seven victories to win a Grand Slam.
“Every match is very competitive,” said Dimitrov, 30, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist. “We can’t be like, ‘Oh, this player is not in the draw or that player is not in the draw.’ ”
Denis Shapovalov, who pushed Nadal to five sets before conceding their quarterfinal Monday, said he was among those who saw the competitive door open slightly once Djokovic exited the 2020 U.S. Open, ejected from his fourth-round match for inadvertently hitting a linesperson with a ball blasted in a fit of anger.
“It was the same thing I felt like at U.S. Open when he was out of the draw,” said Shapovalov, 22, who went on to reach the quarterfinals that year. “You kind of start looking forward, feeling like the draw is open. But the reality of it is that there’s so many tough players.”
At this year’s Australian Open, the immediate beneficiary of Djokovic’s deportation was fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, 22, who grew up idolizing the country’s greatest sports star. Kecmanovic was awarded Djokovic’s vacant spot in the 128-player field as a “lucky loser” — next up among the players who failed to earn a spot through qualifying.
Kecmanovic said after his first-round victory that he and his fellow Serbs were determined to make Djokovic proud.
“We’re going to give everything we have — try to, say, avenge him in a way, and make him proud,” Kecmanovic said.
He did just that, reaching the fourth round while toppling two higher-ranked opponents in the process.
In the end, Djokovic’s absence didn’t pave the way for an upstart to storm into Friday’s semifinals. Those who’ll vie for a spot in Sunday’s final are an accomplished bunch that largely followed the tournament’s seeding. No. 2 Medvedev will take on fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, while sixth-seeded Nadal, who was drawn to meet Djokovic in the semis, will face No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini instead.
All have reached this stage of a major before. Nadal, 35, is tied with Djokovic and Federer for a men’s record 20 Grand Slam titles. Medvedev, 25, has one Grand Slam title. And Tsitsipas, 23, and Berrettini, 25, were Grand Slam runners-up last season, at the French Open and Wimbledon. Both were beaten by Djokovic.
Nadal, for his part, has downplayed Djokovic’s absence, noting, “There is no one player in history that's more important than an event.”
Should Nadal win two more matches in Melbourne to claim a 21st major title, he insisted that the achievement would be no sweeter because it separated him from Djokovic and Federer.
“I don’t believe that my happiness, my future happiness [is] going to depend on if I achieve one more Grand Slam than the others, or if the others achieve more Grand Slams than me,” Nadal said. “… Every one of us, we did very special things in our sport. Let’s enjoy that.”