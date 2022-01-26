He was the boy who grew up in the game and surpassed even his heroes, Willie Mays and Bobby Bonds: “My godfather and father are the only reason I played, for their approval,” Bonds told ESPN in 2003. But he was also the greedy competitor who desired more and, according to the book “The Game of Shadows,” envied Mark McGwire so much that he turned to steroids after the 1998 season — even though by that time Bonds was already crafting a Hall of Fame career.