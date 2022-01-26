Yet in that span, Washington captured one win thanks to an exceptional performance against the 76ers. It closed out its homestand in shocking fashion to go 3-5. And it left Kuzma with even fewer answers than he’d had before.
“I don’t even know, honestly,” Kuzma said after Tuesday’s 116-115 loss to the Clippers, when asked which fault the Wizards should address first. “I could give you a generic answer and I could just be like, ‘We need to come in and work hard, figure it out defensively,’ but we’re not figuring it out, that’s clear as day. Blow a 35-point lead, what else can you do at the end of the day, you know what I’m saying? Something’s got to change. Something’s got to — I don’t know.”
Both Kuzma and Bradley Beal looked stunned at separate postgame news conferences following the loss. Both questioned Washington’s direction while referencing yet unsolved issues within the team, specifically the fact that the rotation is bloated and unsettled after the return of center Thomas Bryant from an ACL tear and forward Rui Hachimura after taking personal leave. The trade deadline, meantime, is looming on Feb. 10.
Beal said he sat for 10 or 15 minutes after the game trying to figure out how the Wizards allowed the Clippers — without the injured Paul George and Kawhi Leonard — to stage what was tied for the second-largest comeback in league history dating from 1996.
Kuzma said there was nothing anyone in the locker room could say or do but laugh, while making it clear that nothing about Washington’s situation is funny.
The Wizards (23-25) now head into their most daunting stretch of season yet and will face Memphis, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Miami and Brooklyn starting Saturday. As for what Washington should do in the three days it has to prepare, Beal, like Kuzma, had more questions than answers.
“Aah, [those days] are important. It’s kind of understanding who we are, and what we are, and what are we trying to achieve, honestly? What kind of team are we trying to be?” Beal said. “I think that’s my biggest question to all of us as a unit. Like, who are we trying to be? It’s either we want to be a winning team or we don’t.
“We’ve got a couple days to figure it out, then a tough Memphis team who’s been hot. And then you go on the road and play a few other teams who’ve been hot. It doesn’t stop. It doesn’t stop. I think that’s the frustrating part. We’re trying to make these adjustments and corrections on the fly, and we got a lot of problems … in your own household you’ve got to deal with. Just got to figure it out.”
Both players contend that “something” has to change for the Wizards, though neither offered specific thoughts. “It’s kind of above my pay grade,” Kuzma said.
The most obvious thing — though not an easy thing to solve — is that Washington must iron out its rotations. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. is using up to 11 players as the Wizards say they’re trying to see how Bryant and Hachimura fit in with the trade deadline approaching.
Beal said the frantic atmosphere in which players are fighting to prove their value can be detrimental. He both understands the team’s hesitance to “put guys in a box” as far as their role on the team, but knows such flexibility from the coaching staff requires an individual player to be absolutely certain and confident in his skill set.
“Just do your job. Whatever it is you do, be a star in that. and I’m not sure if we have that,” Beal said. “And it’s tough, because … we got guys fighting for survival. I don’t feed their families. We got guys trying to stay alive, trying to stay on the team, trying to avoid being traded … that’s tough on a team. That’s tough on guys to go out and try to produce and go out there and try to compete with the minutes that they have. That’s tough. That is very tough.”
Asked if Washington’s souring season has played into his calculations on whether to remain a Wizard after the team offered him an extension in fall, Beal offered his usual answer: he wants to win.
Washington is 13-22 since matching the second-best start in franchise history this season at 10-3, at which point General Manager Tommy Sheppard and Chief Planning and Operations Officer Sashi Brown both signed multiyear extensions and received promotions. Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis said in an interview at the time the extensions were the result of vast bodies of work and not the team’s hot start.
Beal said Tuesday the team has the necessary pieces. It simply needs to solve the puzzle.