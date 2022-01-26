“We got a lot of great, talented players that expect to score when they are seeing opportunities,” defenseman John Carlson said. “It has got to switch at some point. I don’t think anybody expects this to go on forever, but it’s tough. It’s tough as a player.”
Washington (23-12-9) entered the third period down 2-0 but got a jolt when Daniel Sprong cut the Sharks’ lead in half only 14 seconds into the period when he beat Sharks goaltender James Reimer on the short side. It ended a five-period goal-less streak for the Capitals.
The Capitals had a handful of chances to equalize, but Reimer had no more hiccups to aid the home team’s cause. Jonathan Dahlen gave San Jose (22-19-2) a 3-1 lead with 3:09 left before an empty-netter in the final seconds accounted for the final margin.
“Whatever it is, it’s not happening,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “For me — even in the last 50 minutes — we’re capable of playing better than we did. So there’s room for improvement.”
Two days after the Capitals were dealt a 1-0 loss at home by Vegas and goaltender Robin Lehner (34 saves) — their first shutout loss of the season — Reimer stopped 32 of the 33 shots that came his way Wednesday.
The Capitals fell into a 1-0 hole early when Noah Gregor’s tap-in slipped past Ilya Samsonov (26 saves) at 7:41 of the first period. Gregor finished a nice crossing pass from Brent Burns.
It looked like Washington had a prime chance early in the second when Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson were part of a rare four-on-two rush. Not only did they botch the chance, but the Sharks’ Nicolas Meloche scored once the play turned the other way, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead at 3:58. It was Meloche’s first NHL goal.
“Listen, there’s no excuses for that,” Laviolette said of another slow start by his team. “They were quicker. They were more battle-ready. We have to be more prepared than that at the start of the game.”
The Capitals’ power-play woes continued. They finished 0 for 3, extending a run of futility to 0 for 13 over their past four games.
“We just got to keep working for those chances, and I think that is the biggest thing: Focus on what we are doing to get those good chances. Can we be a little more precise? For sure. But at the end of the day, I think we are going to get a lot of good opportunities, and usually it will end up better for us,” Carlson said of the team’s power play.
Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss to the Sharks:
Sprong back; McMichael out
Sprong was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for three straight games. Sprong had struggled in recent weeks on both ends of the ice. His goal Wednesday was his first tally since Jan. 7 at St. Louis. He has seven goals and five assists in 35 games.
Laviolette said recent conversations with Sprong have still been focused on improving his game on both ends of the ice. Sprong said Wednesday morning that he felt his game had been trending the same as the team’s game: He has been getting the shots they like; they just haven’t gone in.
“When things aren’t going in for me, especially as a shooter, just got to make sure the rest of your game is going well, got to be moving your feet, make sure things aren’t going in,” Sprong said. “ . . . I know I’ve been on the ice for a couple [goals] against, so that doesn’t help my case, either, but I know pucks are going to be going in eventually.”
With Sprong back, rookie Connor McMichael was a healthy scratch.
Samsonov dinged
Samsonov made his first start since Jan. 16, a 4-2 loss to Vancouver. Before Wednesday, he had given up three or more goals in seven of his past eight starts. The Russian looked more comfortable in net Wednesday, making 13 of 14 saves in the first period. He kept the game in reach for the Capitals, including making a big glove save on Matt Nieto with six minutes left on a shorthanded breakaway.
Right after his save, he had an awkward collision with Alex Ovechkin that left Samsonov slow to get up. He stayed in for the rest of the game, and Laviolette had no update on his status after the game.
Caps chasing
Washington has allowed the first goal in three straight games, and the Capitals were outshot 12-2 at the start of Wednesday’s game. The Sharks blocked nine Washington shots in the first period alone.
Laviolette spoke Wednesday morning about the struggles of playing without the lead.
“When you’re looking at the third period and you’re down a goal or you’re down two goals, you’re looking to get the guys out that have a history of putting up a lot of offense as much as you can,” Laviolette said. “And so I’ve shortened the bench in the third period in a few games here. It’s not because somebody is not doing something right — it’s because we are chasing that game and some guys have a history of scoring goals.”