“To wake up every day these last four years as the head coach of the University of Louisville has been an opportunity that I will cherish,” Mack, who was hired in March 2018 after nine seasons with Xavier, said in a statement. “Over the past 50 years, this position has been among the most coveted in all of college sports and I count myself lucky to have been a part of this university’s storied history.
“It is with that sense of appreciation that I have made the decision to no longer be your coach,” he continued. “I know that I will miss the daily interactions with our student-athletes, coaches and my university colleagues, but after 25 years of coaching, including the last 13 as a head coach, it is time for me to focus on my family and spend more time being a dad.”
“Coaching transitions are always difficult, especially during the course of the season, but Chris and I agreed that it is in the best interests of our student-athletes that he step aside immediately,” Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird said in a statement. “We will always prioritize our student-athletes and do all that we can to ensure that they have an incredible experience at Louisville. I want to thank Chris and his family for their service to the University and we wish them the very best in their next chapter.”
When Louisville suspended Mack in August, the school said he failed to follow procedures while handling an extortion attempt by former Cardinals assistant coach Dino Gaudio. Federal prosecutors accused Gaudio of threatening to reveal alleged infractions after learning he was set to be fired following Louisville’s failure to reach last season’s NCAA tournament.
Gaudio, a former head coach at Wake Forest and ESPN analyst, was sentenced last year in federal court to a year of probation and a $10,000 fine after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted extortion. His allegations of impermissible activities by Louisville staffers led to the NCAA last fall to amend a Notice of Allegations it had previously sent to the school, adding three it said occurred on Mack’s watch.
The original NOA related to alleged violations the NCAA said were committed by Louisville under former head coach Rick Pitino, who was fired in October 2017 amid a federal probe into corruption in college basketball. Louisville has yet to learn what penalties it may face from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which was formed in the wake of the corruption scandal.
Asked by a reporter Wednesday if he might have had “second thoughts” about taking the Louisville job if he knew the NCAA situation would still not be resolved by early 2022, Mack replied, “Yeah, that part’s tough. I’m not going to comment on it because obviously it’s still an ongoing case, but I mean, come on.”
Following the ouster of Pitino, who had coached Louisville since 2001, David Padgett steered the Cardinals through the 2017-18 season before Mack was hired. Pitino followed Denny Crum, whose tenure with the Cardinals dated back to 1971. After having had two head coaches in a 46-year span, Louisville is now set to hire its forth since 2017, not counting Pegues.
Mack went 215-97 at Xavier, with eight berths in the NCAA tournament and an appearance in the Elite Eight in 2017. His final Musketeers squad won a Big East Conference regular season championship with a 29-6 record and earned the school’s first No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. He went 44-21 over his first two seasons at Louisville and briefly had the Cardinals at No. 1 in national polls, but they have gone 24-16 since last season.
Mack said Wednesday he was “relieved” at having gotten closure on a situation he said had been building for some time.
“It’s a hard place,” he added. “You’ve got to win games.”