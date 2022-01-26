“We’re going to see if and when he can make the trip over, if it makes sense, based on his health” for qualifiers at Canada on Sunday and against Honduras on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minn., Berhalter said.
Steffen entered last year’sfinal qualifying stage with back problems, yielding the job to Turner, who proceeded to start all three matches in September and the first two in October. Steffen’s qualifying debut came on Oct. 13 in Columbus against Costa Rica. He then started both November matches, against Mexico and Jamaica.
Turner has been in MLS’s offseason since the New England Revolution was eliminated from the playoffs in late November. However, he participated in U.S. camps in December and January, and started in a friendly against Bosnia on Dec. 18 in Carson, Calif.
“Similar to the first window [in September], where he was the clear starter going in based on Zack’s fitness, [it’s the] same case in this window,” Berhalter said. “He is locked in and ready to go.”
The other keepers in camp are New York City FC’s Sean Johnson and the Chicago Fire’s Gabriel Slonina, 17.
Turner’s time with the national team comes amid reports that Premier League club Arsenal is aiming to acquire him from the Revolution.
“You hear some transfer rumors going around, and you’d think that would distract a player,” Berhalter said. “Matt is the opposite. He is able to tune that out and really focus on the task at hand. I have been pleased with his mind-set. It shows how far he is come to get himself into this position.”
Right back DeAndre Yedlin was the only other player who did not report to camp by Monday. His trip from Istanbul, where he plays for Turkish club Galatasaray, was delayed by weather issues. He was scheduled to join the team Wednesday and is unlikely to be in uniform Thursday.
Four of the 27 players in camp will be inactive against El Salvador.
