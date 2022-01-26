Last offseason, the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles proposed variations of a “spot and choose” overtime format. One team would choose the yard line — for example, the 20-yard line, 80 yards from the goal line — at which the first possession of overtime would begin. The other team then would have the option, based on that starting point, of being on offense or defense. That would inject strategy into the situation. But the proposal was considered too gimmicky by some teams and gained little traction last offseason.