The Chiefs made a rule-change proposal in 2019 to guarantee each team of at least one possession in overtime. They’d lost that year’s AFC championship game to the New England Patriots, concluding their 2018 season, on an opening-possession overtime touchdown by the Patriots. But the Chiefs’ proposal was not approved. It was tabled at the annual league meeting in March that year and then did not even come to a vote of the owners at their May meeting two months later because of a lack of support.