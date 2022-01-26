The move leaves a significant void in United’s attack — the quick, energetic Arriola was an influential presence for 4½ years — but provides the club with the means to acquire players before the Feb. 26 opener against Charlotte and in this summer’s transfer window.
“It was a big decision for the club obviously, but it was something he wanted to do,” Dave Kasper, United’s president of soccer operations and sporting director, said in an interview. “We felt like we got a great return that will give us a lot of roster flexibility moving forward.”
Arriola, who will turn 27 next week, requested to move elsewhere for “personal reasons,” Kasper said. He declined to go into detail. Arriola — who is with the U.S. national team in Columbus, Ohio, for a World Cup qualifier Thursday against El Salvador — was not immediately available for comment.
It was also unclear how Arriola, a pure winger, would have fit into Coach Hernán Losada’s system of play. With the World Cup on the horizon, Arriola wants to showcase in his best position all year.
His first choice was Mexican power Club América. The sides were close to agreement on a transfer fee of more than $3 million (United also would’ve received a player on loan), but Arriola and Club Ámerica couldn’t agree on salary, one person familiar with the situation said.
Dallas was willing to relinquish a huge sum of general allocation money, which teams can use to sign players and offset the impact of a contract on the salary cap. Of the $2 million it received, D.C. has $1.5 million available this year.
So what’s next? The first task is finalizing the acquisition of Greek forward Taxiarchis Fountas from Austrian side Rapid Vienna. Like Arriola, he will be an MLS designated player, the classification for the league’s highest-paid talent. At $7 million over three seasons, Fountas will top United’s salary chart.
Although the initial deal prevents Fountas from joining United until the summer, the clubs are in talks about allowing him to move in the coming weeks. If that happens, United would have to pay a transfer fee.
Besides Fountas, D.C. is aiming to acquire at least two impact attackers, one of whom would be a designated player, Kasper said.
Losada, entering his second season, has been “involved in all of our offseason planning,” along with General Manager Lucy Rushton, Kasper said.
United is also sorting out its central midfield — it has yet to re-sign Júnior Moreno and Felipe Martins — and eyeing a goalkeeper to challenge starter Bill Hamid.
With United more than a week into training camp, Kasper said the goal is “to get our additions in here sometime in preseason so they can acclimate, but obviously it’s a long season.”
Meantime, United is preparing to sell 18-year-old Kevin Paredes to German club Wolfsburg for a club-record $7 million, leaving a void at left wing back. It’s also entertaining offers for 19-goal scorer Ola Kamara, 32, whose contract expires after this season.
United’s other key attackers are designated player Edison Flores, Nigel Robertha and Adrien Perez, who combined for six goals and eight assists in 51 appearances last year.
More from The Post: