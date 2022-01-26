In his letter, housed at the Duquesne University Archives and Special Collections, the judge said that he was afraid “America is in for some terrible scares. It is inevitable that one headline or more will scream, ‘REDS MURDER YANKS!’” Musmanno wrote that it grieved him that Cincinnati “should have a baseball team named after the brutal bolshevistic gang of international bandits, who are terrorizing the world and instilling fear into the hearts of the American people who never knew fear before.”