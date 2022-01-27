Roethlisberger had not hidden his intention of retiring late in the regular season. He was given a warm sendoff by Pittsburgh fans in his final home game at Heinz Field after acknowledging that was likely his final appearance there. He and the Steelers had an inconsistent season but managed to reach the AFC playoffs, with help from a field goal by the Las Vegas Raiders on the final snap of overtime in the final game of the NFL regular season. The Steelers were eliminated with an opening-round playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Roethlisberger, who turns 40 in March, spent his entire career with the Steelers after being drafted by them in 2004. He joins fellow quarterbacks Eli Manning and Philip Rivers, his 2004 draft-mates, in retirement. Roethlisberger ranks fifth on the NFL’s list of career passing yards leaders behind only Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.
Parts of his career were colored by several off-field incidents. He settled a civil suit stemming from a 2009 sexual assault accusation in Lake Tahoe. And in 2010, a 20-year-old college student also accused Roethlisberger of sexual assault in a Georgia bar. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges in that case, citing a lack of DNA evidence, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Roethlisberger for the first six games of the 2010 season over violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. (The suspension was later reduced to four games.)
