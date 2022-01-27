The Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. Hackett, the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, would fill the first of nine head-coaching vacancies in the NFL and take over a team that has had three coaches since 2016.

The 42-year-old Hackett, a former play caller for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, met with the Broncos twice — first on Jan. 15 and then again Monday at the team’s headquarters in south Denver — during their extensive search to replace Vic Fangio, who was fired Jan. 9.

NFL Network first reported the news.

This is a developing story and will be updated.