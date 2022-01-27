Although he left without a contract Monday, the Broncos stepped in just before he was set to fly to Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday to interview for the Jaguars’ head-coaching job.
Hackett, 42, takes over a team that has been rebuilding for much of the past six years, since its Super Bowl 50 win with quarterback Peyton Manning. Denver has cycled through three head coaches and had 10 starting quarterbacks in that span, and has a losing record for each of the past five seasons. In the 41 years prior — most of which were under the helm of late owner Pat Bowlen — the Broncos never had back-to-back losing seasons.
Hiring a head coach is the first of three major moves for Denver this offseason. The team is expected to be put up for sale, following multiple court battles between Bowlen family members and the trustees that run the team and Bowlen’s estate. It is also still searching for its long-term answer at quarterback.
Hackett’s arrival will come with speculation that he will help to lure Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Denver, though a person with knowledge of the Broncos’ thinking insists the hire was based solely on Hackett’s merits as a coach.
Following Green Bay’s divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Rodgers remained coy about his future, saying “there’s obviously a lot of decisions to be made” about multiple players in Green Bay and that he would soon talk to general manager Brian Gutekunst about his own future. Rodgers added: “I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing.”
Rodgers later indicated on The Pat McAfee Show that he would make his decision before the end of the franchise-tag designation period, which runs from Feb. 22-March 8. His star receiver, Davante Adams, is a tag candidate for the Packers.
Rodgers’ unhappiness with the Packers’ front office was made clear last offseason, and although he claimed relations have improved, the team’s financials have not. Green Bay is roughly $44 million over the projected salary cap for 2022 (not including the projected $20 million it would cost to franchise-tag Adams), and Rodgers’ contract has a cap charge of more than $46 million.
Whomever Denver lands as its next quarterback, he will have a roster with many intriguing pieces, including running back Javonte Williams; a receiving trio of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy; and a defense featuring safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
Hackett faces a tall task in pulling it all together, especially as a first-year head coach. But he arrives with an extensive football résumé, dating back to his years as a ball boy for the teams his father coached.
“Those were back in the days when we had two-a-days,” Hackett told The Washington Post last summer. "I was exhausted. I’m 13 years old, doing laundry twice a day, folding towels with Darren Kearns and Marcus Allen and all the guys in Kansas City. It was a big part of my life. … I grew up in a locker. My dad always joked, “Yeah, I apologize every day that he had to grow up in a locker room because he’s a little wild.'”
Paul Hackett, a former quarterback and offensive coordinator, coached for more than 40 years, including four (1993-97) as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.
Nathaniel Hackett, a linebacker and neurobiology major at the University of California, Davis, turned to coaching after graduation and began as an assistant in the college ranks, first at his alma mater, and then at Stanford, where he was thrown in on offense after spending his playing days on defense.
In 2006, he joined Jon Gruden’s staff in Tampa Bay as a quality control coach before eventually landing his first gig as a play-caller at the University of Syracuse. Following stints as the offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, who he led to the conference championship game in 2017, Hackett teamed with Coach Matt LaFleur in Green Bay to remake the Packers’ offense.
Together, they blended West Coast principles with big-play passes to create an offense that led the league in scoring in 2020 and led Green Bay to three consecutive 13-win seasons.
The system, Hackett said, is one he believes can be duplicated elsewhere.
“Without a doubt. Look at Tennessee and what Arthur Smith did last year. Look at the Niners. The Rams. When it comes to your personnel as a coach, you have to have a playbook that has enough stuff in it that can adapt to anybody,” he said. “If you look at our day one install from 2019 to our day one installed 2021, it’s completely different now. We still have all the same stuff. But what we’ve done is over time we’ve said, ‘Okay, these are the guys we have, this is what they do the best and this gives us enough ammo for the season to be able to tackle every defense we might face.’”
Although LaFleur called the plays in Green Bay, the system was built in collaboration with Hackett and the game plans installed with other assistants, including Adam Stenavich, the offensive line coach/ run-game coordinator who could be looked at as a candidate for the Broncos’ offensive coordinator position.
Another candidate for Hackett’s staff: Ejiro Evero, the Los Angeles Rams’ secondary coach, who may be considered for defensive coordinator. Hackett has described Evero as his “best friend,” dating back to their days at UC Davis, where Evero was a safety.