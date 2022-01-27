Now the Bills’ biggest star is getting a consolation prize in the form of donations to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. On Wednesday evening, the facility announced it had received over a quarter of a million dollars and thanked “Chiefs Kingdom” for setting the windfall in motion.
The hospital also noted the help of a Chiefs fan account called Chiefs Kingdom Memes, which on Monday first shared the idea of making $13 donations to a fund that bears the name of Allen’s late grandmother and benefits the children’s facility in Buffalo.
Brett Fitzgerald, the fan who runs the account, said in a post that his initial plan was to encourage $13 contributions to a charity established by Mahomes. A friend later pointed out to Fitzgerald that based on recent actions by Buffalo fans — a.k.a. Bills Mafia — they would have been likely to organize a fundraiser on behalf of the Kansas City quarterback if the Bills had managed to win.
“Changing the donation suggestion to Josh’s charity seemed more appropriate [at that point],” Fitzgerald wrote.
“It’s to celebrate, obviously, the Chiefs’ victory and how it was,” Fitzgerald told Kansas City’s KSHB-TV, “while giving due respect to Josh Allen, the Bills and Bills Mafia.”
The children’s hospital was previously showered with donations from Bills fans following the unexpected death of Allen’s grandmother late in the 2020 season. To help show support for their quarterback, who was in the midst of a breakout campaign after a shaky first two seasons, fans raised so much money — more than $1 million, much of it in increments of $17 to reflect Allen’s jersey number — that a pediatric recovery wing of the hospital was named in honor of his grandmother, Patricia.
“I know my family is forever ingrained here, myself included,” Allen said at the time. “I don’t ever want to leave, obviously. I want to play here for as long as I can and give back to the community and give back to the Bills Mafia here.”
Bills fans were previously known for their generosity toward players from other teams. A tradition of sorts began at the end of the 2017 regular season, when then-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton helped engineer a win over the Baltimore Ravens that allowed the Bills to make the playoffs for the first time since 1999. To show their appreciation, Buffalo fans donated in large numbers to Dalton’s charitable foundation.
In a similar vein, some Steelers fans donated this month to causes supported by Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson after his last-second field goal knocked the Los Angeles Chargers out of the playoffs and gave a berth instead to Pittsburgh.
During last year’s playoffs, Bills Mafia sent a wave of $8 contributions, referring to Lamar Jackson’s jersey number, to a charity favored by the Ravens quarterback after Buffalo beat Baltimore. That win got the Bills to the AFC championship game, where they lost in Kansas City. Approximately a year later, Buffalo was only 13 seconds from reaching another AFC championship game when Mahomes and Co. pulled off the stunning drive.
“Obviously, it sucks the way it happened,” Allen said after the Chiefs’ remarkable victory. “We wanted to win that game. We had our opportunities. [We’re] taking it all in and holding on to that feeling and making sure that we don’t feel like this again.”
Allen may now be feeling a little better, at least about Chiefs fans if not their team’s penchant for season-ending wins over the Bills. As for the Kansas City fan who got the ball rolling, he was in a mood to give credit where credit was due.
“Bills Mafia was the catalyst in this,” Fitzgerald said Tuesday to Buffalo’s WKBW-TV, “and we’re just following their lead on it.”