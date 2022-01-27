Bibby scored 10 straight points spanning the end of the third quarter and into the fourth as No. 17 Maryland pulled away from the Scarlet Knights for a 72-55 win at Xfinity Center. She checked out late in the fourth quarter to a standing ovation and had a quick heart-to-heart moment with Coach Brenda Frese at the scorer’s table before sitting down.
In the postgame, there were questions. Did the bobblehead adequately capture her likeness?
“I mean, yes, a little,” Bibby said as she examined the figurine. “They did a great job. Could of had some freckles, but that’s all right. I love it. It’s my first bobblehead, believe it or not.”
Bibby led the Terps (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) with 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. She took over a close game in the third quarter with Maryland up by one point by starting an 18-6 run that pushed the Terps’ lead to 55-42 at the end of the third quarter. Rutgers never got within single digits again.
“My teammates were finding me when I was open,” Bibby said. “Our defense led a lot to our offense and that’s what we’ve been working on in practice. It was great to see that translated today.”
That third-quarter run turned the game as Maryland’s ball movement clicked with Terrapins cutting to the basket for easy layups. Frese said her team relaxed after getting outscored, 17-11, in the second quarter.
“Loved our response coming out third quarter,” Frese said. “Started playing Maryland basketball, moving the ball, being really, really unselfish.
“Chloe's second half was one of the best halves of games. Thought she just played with a ton of energy and moved … We need her parents to come out more often.”
Ashley Owusu finished with 17 points and Angel Reese added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Maryland forced a season-high 26 turnovers.
Osh Brown posted 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Rutgers (7-14, 0-9).
Things to know about Thursday’s game
Collins banged up
Junior forward Mimi Collins started the season averaging 15.2 points through the first six games. She has reached double figures just once in the 14 games since.
Collins averaged 10.6 points per game last season and her offense played a huge role in the Terps being the highest scoring team in the nation. Frese has said the Terps need to get her confidence back and added that she’s been dealing with groin and toe injuries since Christmas. She finished with four points Thursday.
D Up
Angel Reese is mostly known for her offense and ranking No. 11 in the country in double-doubles, but it was her defense that was acknowledged this week. The 6-foot-3 sophomore was one of 15 players named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list. She entered Thursday’s game averaging 10.6 rebounds, 1.89 steals and just under one block per game.
“At the beginning of the season, I was fouling out of games,” Reese said. “I’ve grown since the beginning of the season, of course, but that award means a lot to me because I feel like I’ve worked hard and done everything I can.
“Right now it hits me in practice because the coaches are like, ‘That’s not defensive all-American material. Who was that? What was that?’ … So I know I’ll be hearing that a lot.
“Yeah, it's a little flex. I like blocking shots. I like getting steals. I like ripping a guard, taking the guard's cookies. So I like doing stuff like that. Defense is fun to me when I'm not tired.”
Left out
The NCAA put out its Top 16 early reveal on Thursday as a precursor to the NCAA tournament and Maryland was left on the outside looking in. South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Tennessee took the No. 1 seeds.
“First and foremost, it’s disappointing,” Frese said. “That’s a standard for us that we want to be a host team. But that’s not the final decision yet. So, I think it speaks to the adversity that we’ve had as a team. I believe that it’s going to make us stronger for what lies ahead. But that’s where it’s at on Jan. 27.
“Our mission is to be there in March. To be able to get ourselves in that rhythm, to get back. We’re fully now strong with our numbers. Right now, that is where we should be with some of the losses we’ve taken. We’ve played a brutal schedule with a lot of adversity, but I’m confident with … where we’re at that these games are going to prepare us for what lies ahead.”