Barty, 25, has yet to concede a set all tournament. She advanced to Saturday’s final earlier Thursday with a clinical dissection of unseeded Madison Keys, needing only 62 minutes for the 6-1, 6-3 victory that dashed the prospect of an all-American women’s final.
Although Keys was unseeded following a rocky 2021 season, in which the former No. 7 player tumbled out of the top 50, she boasts one of the game’s best serves and a punishing forehand. But against Barty, who peppered her with a variety of strokes, spin and pace, Keys failed to use her strengths to her advantage.
“You have a game plan in your head, but she's just executing everything so well,” Keys said afterward, describing the many challenges Barty presents. “She's serving incredibly well, so you don't get any free points on that. Her slice is coming in so much lower and deeper than it was in the past so it's hard to do anything on that. Then you try to play to her forehand, and she can open you up there.”
Collins, by contrast, had no trouble executing her attack-minded game plan against Swiatek, who served poorly throughout and managed just 12 winners to Collins’s 27.
Collins, 28, broke Swiatek’s serve to open the match and bolted to a 4-0 lead by blasting her groundstrokes, attacking at each opportunity.
With the opening set slipping away, Swiatek came to life, broke back for 2-4 and roared “Come on!” as chants of “Iga! Iga!” broke out in the stands at Rod Laver Arena. But her rally was short-lived, while Collins never lost focus, keeping her head down and aggressive tactics on full blast.
After double-faulting away a chance to claim the opening set at 5-2, Collins got the job done on her next service opportunity. She didn’t relent in the second set, reeling off 12 consecutive points for a 3-0 lead.
Swiatek could only look at her box in bewilderment.
Unlike Barty, who was recognized as a tennis phenom as a youngster and won Wimbledon’s junior title at 15, Collins forged herself into a pro-caliber player during her college career at Virginia. She won the 2014 and 2016 NCAA championship during her sophomore and senior seasons.
Her pro career has been one of persistence, steadily climbing the rankings as she battled health challenges, including surgery for endometriosis in April 2021. Collins broke into the top 50 in 2018 and the next year reached her first Grand Slam semifinal, on Australia’s hard courts.
“It has been such a journey,” Collins said during her on-court interview.
Acknowledging the challenge of Barty, who holds a 3-1 career record in their meetings, Collins said she was grateful and excited to face the world No. 1 in her home country. Barty is also the defending Wimbledon champion and 2019 French Open champion.
With her performance in reaching Saturday’s final, Collins is expected to vault from 30th to 10th in the rankings, making her the top American player.