The moves come amid a sudden flurry of activity four weeks before the MLS opener against Charlotte FC. United on Wednesday traded star winger Paul Arriola to FC Dallas for a league-record fee and is in the process of transferring 18-year-old Kevin Paredes to Bundesliga club Wolfsburg for an estimated $7 million, the largest transfer deal in D.C. history.
With a three-year deal valued at $7 million, Fountas will become a designated player, the MLS classification for high-end talent. He will arrive from Rapid Vienna, though the timing remains unclear.
At the moment, he cannot depart until his contract expires this summer, meaning he would miss half the MLS season. United, though, is hoping to strike a second deal with Rapid Vienna that would free Fountas in the coming weeks.
In three years with Rapid, Fountas has scored 45 goals in 90 matches across all competitions, including UEFA Champions League and Europa League. In this Austrian league season, he has posted seven goals in 17 appearances.
“Taxi is a player we’re really excited about as we feel he is someone who has the quality to consistently influence matches for us in the attacking third,” Dave Kasper, D.C.'s president of soccer operations and sporting director, said in a statement.
Anticipating Paredes’s departure, United filled the left wing back position by acquiring Smith for $750,000 in general allocation money. The 27-year-old Australian began his career in 2013 with Liverpool and played for English clubs Swindon Town and Bournemouth before joining the Sounders in 2018.
Smith was a starter during Seattle’s 2019 championship campaign and last year posted three goals and four assists in 27 regular season appearances (20 starts).
“Brad’s physical attributes and work rate, paired with the attacking mind-set he carries, make him an ideal player for our style and philosophy,” United General Manager Lucy Rushton said in a statement.
Smith will play on the opposite wing as Julian Gressel, whose 13 assists in 2021 were third in the league. With their capacity to serve crosses, Rushton said, they are a “center forward’s dream.”
At the moment, the top returning center forward is Ola Kamara, who tied for the league lead in goals last season with 19. At age 32 and entering the last year of his contract, however, Kamara might be traded soon. He also has had suitors overseas.
United remains in the market for a defensive midfielder and backup goalkeeper. It will play its preseason opener Saturday against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
