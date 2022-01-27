Samuel was good enough to play at South Carolina, where he became a dynamic wide receiver and kick returner. It was also where Hodge’s former protege kept getting knocked around week after week and where his stepmother’s fears were initially realized. He would test himself against bigger opponents and charge into defenders with abandon, almost welcoming the contact. It can be just as breathtaking to watch him as it is nerve-racking, especially after he crumpled to the turf with an injured hamstring, as he did as a freshman, or a broken leg, as he did as a sophomore. Since the 49ers drafted him in 2019, he has missed games with injuries to his hamstring, groin and foot.